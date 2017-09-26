ABC’s Quinones to Speak at Upcoming CASA Event

MIDLAND — CASA of West Texas, The Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Chevron are proud to sponsor and invite the public to attend An Evening with John Quinones.

The free community program will be held on the evening of Oct. 7 at the Golf Course Church of Christ, 3500 West Golf Course Road. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Guests will also be entertained by the highly acclaimed Ballet Folklorico and Nueva Generacion Mariachis of the Midland Hispanic Cultural Center. At the conclusion, Mr. Quinones will be available for book sales, autographs and photos.

Quinones is best known for his ABC hit show “What Would You Do?” Hidden cameras capture the way ordinary people react when confronted with dilemmas that compel them to either take action or walk away. Quinones is a seven-time Emmy Award winning journalist and bestselling author of three books. Having grown up in a poor family of migrant workers in San Antonio, Quinones inspires audiences around the country to strive for their goals and pursue their dreams regardless of socioeconomic barriers, emphasizing the role education played in his own success.

With a foundation in real poverty and a real understanding of the challenges of immigration and integration, Quinones is an inspiration and an example of what we can all be – regardless of our roots or station. Quinones offers answers, anecdotes, and personal examples of how to approach the question of what to do, how to formulate a plan of action once you decide what to do, and how to see it through to fruition.

CASA of West Texas (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is very proud to bring this extraordinary speaker to the area and encourages everyone to attend this event. CASA is a non-profit organization that advocates for children in foster care in seven West Texas Counties including Midland, Martin, Glasscock, Howard, Dawson, Gaines and Andrews.

CASA volunteers are ordinary people that have decided to take a stand against child abuse and “do the right thing.” They are appointed by a judge as the Guardian Ad-Litem for a child in foster care and then represents the child’s best interest in court and the community. CASA’s goal is for every child to be in a safe permanent home. CASA is not foster care and the volunteers do not provide housing, food, or clothing for the child.

When children are removed from their parents due to abuse or neglect they often lose all things familiar to them including friends, family, toys, pets, schools, teachers and their community. Often children’s identity and security are closely associated with their culture, ethnicity and language. When in foster care, children are placed in a safe setting, although it may be very unfamiliar to them and the removal process can be very stressful and traumatic. In 2016, there were 507 children in foster care from the seven West Texas counties that CASA serves, of those 52-percent were Hispanic.

CASA would like to lessen the trauma for Hispanic children by providing an advocate with a familiar skin color, a familiar language, and a familiar culture whenever possible.

CASA would like to reach out to the Spanish speaking community and ask them to help these children and lessen the burden that has been placed on them. Volunteering to help children can be very rewarding and does not require any special education or work experience. It only requires a giving heart and a desire to help children. A volunteer must be 21 years of age, have a clear criminal history and background check, complete a thirty-hour training class, and be willing to commit at least one year to the volunteer program.

Please join us for An Evening with John Quinones, and learn more about CASA of West Texas.

For more information visit www.casawtx.org or call (432) 683-1114.

