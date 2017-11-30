8th Annual ‘Operation Read’ Drive Underway with Gaines Co. Library System

The Gaines County Library system is currently hosting their eighth annual “Operation Read” book drive for the Christmas holidays, according to a press release issued by the group earlier this week.

New, unwrapped books should be delivered to the Seagraves library branch no later than Wednesday, Dec. 7, while the last day to drop off new books at the main library branch in Seminole is Thursday, Dec. 14.

According to Gaines County Library officials, this year’s goal is to collect a total of 220 new books to be distributed to local children in need throughout Gaines County.

“Operation Read” is asking all residents of the community to please get involved in spreading some Christmas joy by helping foster the love of reading to children in our county. Folks are urged to bring unwrapped, new books to either library branch, for boys and girls ages birth through 12-years old.

The main library branch in Seminole will be working in partnership with the Seminole Optimist Club’s annual “Give a Child a Smile” Christmas program, while the Seagraves branch is working in partnership with the Seagraves Volunteer Fire Department and Toys for Tots for children in the Seagraves area.

“Operation Read” enables Gaines County youth to enjoy a gift that will last a lifetime and helps to foster the love of reading and offers everyone a way to join in the Christmas spirit of giving.

For more information, please contact either location of the Gaines County Library at (432) 758-4007 in Seminole or the Seagraves branch library at (806) 546-2480. Addresses for the two library branches are 704 Hobbs Hwy, Seminole and 311 Hill Street in Seagraves.

—

Category: Updates