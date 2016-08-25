Rain Possible in Seminole Area Forecast for Thursday
MIDLAND — Rain chances remain in the forecast for the Seminole community, and other portions of the Permian Basin region today (Thursday) and the remainder of the work week, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.
“Thunderstorms are anticipated again today and tonight, mainly across the higher terrain of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico,” said NWS Midland officials on their agency website Thursday morning. “Stronger storms will be accompanied by frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, which may result in localized flash flooding. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, producing damaging winds and large hail.”
Thursday’s models showed a 40-percent chance of showers in the Gaines County area, with a high near 85-degrees. Overnight lows were anticipated to be in the low 60s.
On Friday, a 30-percent chance of showers were forecast for the daytime hours, with a high near 87. Shower chances will taper off to 20-percent on Friday evening, as the Seminole Indians will play host to the Lubbock High Westeners in their 2016 regular season opener at Wigwam Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
—
Seminole Area Detailed Forecast
