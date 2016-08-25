Rain Possible in Seminole Area Forecast for Thursday

MIDLAND — Rain chances remain in the forecast for the Seminole community, and other portions of the Permian Basin region today (Thursday) and the remainder of the work week, according to the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service.

“Thunderstorms are anticipated again today and tonight, mainly across the higher terrain of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico,” said NWS Midland officials on their agency website Thursday morning. “Stronger storms will be accompanied by frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, which may result in localized flash flooding. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, producing damaging winds and large hail.”

Thursday’s models showed a 40-percent chance of showers in the Gaines County area, with a high near 85-degrees. Overnight lows were anticipated to be in the low 60s.

On Friday, a 30-percent chance of showers were forecast for the daytime hours, with a high near 87. Shower chances will taper off to 20-percent on Friday evening, as the Seminole Indians will play host to the Lubbock High Westeners in their 2016 regular season opener at Wigwam Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

—

Seminole Area Detailed Forecast Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. —

