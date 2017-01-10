3 Performances of ‘Annie’ Set for This Week by SHS Theatre Dept.

The Seminole High School Theatre Dept. will host performances of the hit Broadway musical, “Annie” beginning this Saturday evening at the Seminole High School campus’ Performing Arts Center.

Show times are 7 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 14), 3 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 15), and 7 p.m. Monday (Jan. 16). Ticket prices are $5 per performance or $12 for all three shows. Tickets may be purchased at the Seminole High School front office in advance of this weekend’s performances.

