3 People Sought for City’s Board of Adjustment Alternates

The City of Seminole is seeking three individuals to serve as alternate members of the Board of Adjustment, according to a press release issued by the municipality this week.

Alternate candidates may be called upon to serve at any meeting of the Board of Adjustment, if an absence or a vacancy occurs.

Requirements is that alternate candidates must live inside the Seminole city limits to be considered for appointment.

Persons interested can contact the City of Seminole’s Public Works warehouse at (432) 758-3705 to register or for more information.

