2018 ‘Women in Ag’ Conference Slated for Thursday in Brownfield

Program Entitled: ‘Women – The Heart & Soul of Agriculture’

BROWNFIELD — Have you ever wondered who the “Women in Ag” really are?

If so, this is your opportunity to engage with women (and a few men) from across the South Plains to learn about a variety of topics ranging from finance, to family, to farm, to faith, and to have some fun too.

On Thursday of this week, the second annual Women In Ag Conference & Luncheon, which will be held at Fulford Barn, 1582 Pecan Drive, in Brownfield.

Participants are asked to register in advance by calling Terry SWCD at (806) 637-8092, ext. 3 or emailing your RSVP to [email protected] to ensure your spot.

Limited, on-sight registration is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to event organizers. The program is anticipated to begin at 10 a.m and end at 2:45 p.m.

“The best thing about the day is the chance to be surrounded by other women who share the same values and also experience the unique challenges of working in the field of agriculture,” said Michelle Cooper with the Southern Ogallala Conservation & Outreach Program, an education and public relations division of the Llano Estacado UWCD, Sandy Land UWCD, and South Plains UWCD.

Cooper stated last year’s even was “the first of its kind on the South Plains..”

The event is the brain child of Terry County Soil & Water Conservation District clerk, Jackie Pate, who envisioned a time for women to come together to collaborate and learn more about their role in agriculture.

Together with planning assistance from Cooper, the second annual event promises to be “outstanding.”

This year’s program will include a few presenters from last year, who were invited back by request, but will also expand to include some new speakers who specialize or moonlight in various fields such as humor/writing, self-defense, banking, and viticulture.

According to a press release issued on the event, Thursday’s events is slated to begin with the reading of a Proclamation by Brownfield Mayor, Tom Hesse, followed by a welcome by Geoff Cooper, Terry County SWCD Board Member.

Local author and veterinarian, Dr. Bo Brock, DVM, will share humorous tales from his book “Crowded in the Middle of Nowhere. He will be followed by Tiffany Dowell, Lashmet, J.D., from Amarillo, and back by special request, will advise participants about “Planning for the Unexpected While Dealing with the Here and Now.”

Lunch will be provided by the West Texas Young Farmers Association with fashions by locals Windsong Mercantile and Oooh La La Boutique.

The afternoon will continue with learning about the joys of paperwork and the “Ag Loan Process” by Crystal Casarez from Prosperity Bank.

To keep things active and engaging, Lt. Eric Williams, owner of Community Shield Training & Consulting, will instruct attendees in the art of “Situational Awareness and Self Defense – On and Off the Farm.”

Rounding out the day, three generations of farmer’s wives will share with us their experiences across the years of farming, raising families, building a boutique winery and vineyard business, as well as their artistic talents and faith in God.

