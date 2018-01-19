2018 Gaines County Junior Livestock Show Results — Rabbits, Pigs

A set of champions were crowned on Thursday, as the opening day of judging for the 2018 Gaines County Junior Livestock Show was held at the Gaines County Civic Building and Show Barn.

On Thursday evening, Angela Alvidrez displayed the supreme grand champion swine — a heavyweight WOPB barrow — following roughly eight hours of judging for the 2018 Swine Show. Kameron Brown exhibited the reserve grand champion barrow, a middleweight hampshire.

In the 2018 Gilt Show, Briana Foote exhibited the division’s grand champion, a heavyweight BOPB, while Averi Gray earned reserve grand champion honors with her heavyweight cross gilt. In total, 164 swine exhibits were displayed by Gaines County youth on Thursday afternoon.

Kicking off the 2018 Gaines County Junior Livestock show on Thursday was the Rabbit Show judging, which saw Lexie Payton earn grand champion honors with her “all other breeds” exhibit.

Reserve grand champion honors were awarded to Kambri Peyton for her California breed rabbit exhibit. According to records, 32 rabbits were displayed in Thursday morning’s show.

Friday’s slate of events saw the judging of heifers, steers, goats and lambs for the 2018 Gaines County Junior Livestock Show. Full results of those judging competitions will be made available in the Wednesday edition of the Seminole Sentinel.

2018 Gaines County Junior Livestock Show Results

Thursday’s Judging Results

Rabbit Show

Grand Champion — Lexie Payton, AOB.

Reserve Grand Champion — Kambri Peyton, California

Class 701 — Mini Rex: 1. Braylee Dufour; 2. Londyn Hernandez; 3. Amberly Alvidrez; 4. Lillian Pipkin; 5.Kambri Peyton; 6. Alexis James; 7. Alexis Garza.

Class 702 — California: 1. Kambri Peyton; 2. Kambri Peyton; 3. Lexie Peyton; 4. Lexie Peyton; 5. Kambri Peyton; 6. Kambri Peyton.

Class 703 — New Zealand: 1. Alexis Garza; 2. Kambri Payton; 3. Kambri Payton.

Class 704 — Neth Dwarf: 1. Zoee Nolen; 2. Lexie Payton; 3. Lexie Payton.

Class 705 — Dutch: 1. Ralson Alvidrez; 2. Alexis James.

Class 706 — All Other Breeds: 1. Lexie Payton; 2. Alexis James; 3. Ely Wilkins; 4. Alexis Garza; 5. Lexie Payton; 6. Delaney Brown; 7. Ralson Alvidrez; 8. Amberly Alvidrez; 9. Grace Nichols.

Swine Show

Supreme Grand Champion — Angela Alvidrez, Heavyweight WOPB Barrow

Reserve Supreme Grand Champion — Kameron Brown, Mediumweight Hampshire Barrow

Gilt Show

Grand Champion — Briana Foote, Heavyweight BOPB

Reserve Grand Champion — Averi Gray, Heavyweight Cross

Lightweight BOPB: 1. Mason Orum; 2. Mason Sawatzky; 3. Shelby Addison; 4. Jaxon Frias; 5. Zimrie Goen; 6. Zane Thompson; 7. Alex Guerrero.

Mediumweight BOPB: 1. Mason Nelson; 2. Briana Foote; 3. Jentry Milloy; 4. Brax Moore; 5. Zoey Boyd; 6. Alex Guerrero.

Heavyweight BOPB: 1. Briana Foote; 2. Blakely Moore; 3. Estrella Aguilar; 4. Jaylin Milloy; 5. Austen Gray.

WOPB: 1. Karson Coats; 2. Mason Nelson; 3. Lillian Pipkin; 4. Layton Clarkston.

Lightweight Duroc: 1. Mason Orum; 2. Jon Ryley Key; 3. Kynlee Wilson; 4. Chase Elrod.

Heavyweight Duroc: 1. Ely Wilkins; 2. Zeth Thompson; 3. Brax Moore; 4. Jenni Soto.

Lightweight Hampshire: 1. Alyssa Pena; 2. Ely Wilkins; 3. Spencer James; 4. Chase Elrod.

Mediumweight Hampshire: 1. Andrew Banman; 2. Carlye Winfrey; 3. Mason Orum; 4. Grady Martinez.

Heavyweight Hampshire: 1. Karson Coats; 2. Blakely Moore; 3. Addison Espinoza; 4. Jaxon Frias.

Yorkshire: 1. Lillian Pipkin; 2. Ely Wilkins; 3. Carson Millican.

Lightweight Cross: 1. Jaylin Milloy; 2. Zoee Nolen; 3. Jentry Milloy; 4. Emmah Bueno; 5. Shelby Addison; 6. Ashley James.

Heavyweight Cross: 1. Avery Gray; 2. Lillian Pipkin; 3. Soledad Bueno; 4. Cayden Martinez; 5. Breanne Davison; 6. Kadence Gandy.

Barrow Show

Grand Champion — Angela Alvidrez, Heavyweight WOPB Barrow

Reserve Grand Champion — Kameron Brown, Mediumweight Hampshire Barrow

Lightweight WOPB: 1. Dawson Combs; 2. Mariah Bueno; 3. Robbyn Rodriguez; 4. Sade Arriaga.

Heavyweight WOPB: 1. Angela Alvidrez; 2. Delaney Brown; 3. Athen Esparza.

Lightweight Berkshire: 1. Soledad Bueno; 2. Jeslyn Alvidrez; 3. Blayne Shook.

Heavyweight Berkshire: 1. Alexis Garza; 2. Zane Thompson; 3. Mikaela Aguilar; 4. Zailie Goen.

Lightweight Duroc: 1. Zoee Nolen; 2. Zoee Nolen; 3. Maria Gallegos; 4. Jayme Delarosa; 5. Kadence Esparza; 6. Chase Elrod.

Heavyweight Duroc: 1. Addison Shook; 2. Rebecca Rutherford; 3. Zoee Nolen; 4. Joclynne Clarkston.

Lightweight Hampshire: 1. Avery Logan; 2. Breanne Davison; 3. Jerry Knelsen; 4. Alejandro Aguilar; 5. Gunner Presley; 6. Cayden Martinez; 7. Alexis Gutierrez.

Mediumweight Hampshire: 1. Kameron Brown; 2. Delaney Brown; 3. Cooper Logan; 4. Landon Sawatzky; 5. Ashley James; 6. Jon Ryley Key.

Heavyweight Hampshire: 1. Briana Foote; 2. Karson Coats; 3. Austen Gray; 4. Kutter Peyton; 5. Breana Fleming.

Poland: 1. Briana Foote; 2. Alexis Garza; 3. Blayne Shook; 4. Jerry Knelsen; 5. Lanson Sawatzky; 6. Froilan Beltran.

Lightweight Spot: 1. Randy Knelsen; 2. Jerry Knelsen; 3. Anais Yarel Perez; 4. Yenezah Martinez.

Mediumweight Spot: 1. Kameron Brown; 2. Landon Longoria; 3. Kiaya White; 4. Kiaya White; 5. Alejandro Aguilar.

Heavyweight Spot: 1. Braylee dufour2. Addison Shook; 3. Alexandra Gutierrez; 4. Jordana Hollis; 5. Austen Grey.

Lightweight Yorkshire: 1. Rikter Connally; 2. Jeslyn Alvidrez; 3. Taylor Carlisle; 4. Isaac Macias.

Heavyweight Yorkshire: 1. Channing Howard; 2. Alexis Garza; 3. Kadence Gandy; 4. Jonna Hollis.

Featherweight Cross: 1. Landry Youngblood; 2. Dawson Combs; 3. Joclynne Clarkston; 4. Delainee Neal; 5. Chase Elrod; 6. Breanne Davison.

Lightweight Cross: 1. Delainee Neal; 2. Delaney Brown; 3. Randy Knelsen; 4. Avery Logan; 5. Jaylin Milloy; 6. Breanne Davison.

Mediumweight Cross: 1. Angela Alvidrez; 2. Kameron Brown; 3. Joclynne Clarkston; 4. Taylor Carlisle; 5. Cooper Logan; 6. Eliana Martinez; 7. Trinity Esparza.

Light-Heavyweight Cross: 1. Randy Knelsen; 2. Kyndle Esparza; 3. Saige Howard; 4. Sarah Munguia; 5. Dawson Combs; 6. Devin Macias.

Heavyweight Cross: 1. Kaylin Harper; 2. Kameron Brown; 3. Landry Youngblood; 4. Addison Espinoza; 5. Owen Youngblood; 6. Averi Gray.

Super Heavyweight Cross: 1. Taylor Harvey; 2. Addison Espinoza; 3. Eric Arriaga; 4. 5. Addison Espinoza; 6. Alberton Gutierrez.

