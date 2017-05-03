2017 Seminole Optimist T-Ball Registration Begins May 8

Registration for the 2017 Seminole Optimist Club’s summer t-ball league will be held beginning this coming Monday (May 8) and running through Friday, June 9, according to league organizers.

The league is open to local girls and boys between the ages of 3 1/2 to 7 years of age, who have not already participated in a summer softball/baseball league this year, such as the Seminole Girls Fastpitch League or the Cal Ripken Baseball League.

Registration fee is $30 per family.

Registration forms can be picked up and returned at the Seminole Sentinel office, 406 S. Main St., or Brown’s Ace Hardware, 119 E. Ave. A, during each of the business’ operating hours.

The league will run for three weeks during the month of July, beginning after the Independence Day holiday.

Additionally, there will be no late registration past the June 9 deadline.

For more information about the league, contact Dustin Wright at (432) 758-3667.

