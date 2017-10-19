2017 Seminole Chamber Banquet Slated for Nov. 15

Wednesday, Nov. 15 has been tabbed as the official date of the Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Membership Banquet, in a release of information this week.

This year’s program, entitled “The Changing Seasons of Seminole,” will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gaines County Civic Building in Seminole.

Table sponsors, open to Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce members only, are $150 per table, which seats up to six people.

Ticket prices for the banquet are $15 per person, which includes the cost of a catered meal.

In the 2017 banquet, the Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce will announce their 2017 Citizen of the Year and Keenager of the Year honors, as well as several other honors bestowed to Chamber of Commerce and Seminole Pow Wow Ambassador volunteers.

The Seminole Area Chamber of commerce is currently seeking nominations for the 2017 Citizen and Keen-Ager of the Year awards.

Nominations are due in writing by 5 p.m. on Nov. 3, according to a recent press release issued by the CoC.

Nomination forms can be obtained by visiting the Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce’s office, located at 119 S.E. Ave. B.

According to Chamber officials, past recipients of either of these awards are not eligible to be nominated again. All nominees must reside in Seminole or Gaines County for at least three years.

To be eligible for the Keen-Ager award, the nominee must be 65 years of age or older. Citizen of the Year nominees must be 64 years of age or younger.

If a form is not able to be obtained from the Chamber offices, nominations must include full name, brief introduction and/or biography, church, club, and/or civic affiliations, specific contributions this person has made to better our city or county and miscellaneous comments.

Those who provide a nomination must provide Chamber of Commerce officials their name and contact information, in the event if additional clarification is needed.

For more information about the nomination process, contact the Chamber of Commerce at (432) 758-2352.

