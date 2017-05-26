169 Seminole ISD Seniors to Receive Diplomas This Evening

Seminole ISD’s Wigwam Stadium will serve as the backdrop for a this evening’s 2017 graduation commencement exercises, as 169 Seminole ISD graduate candidates for the Class of 2017 will be honored for their educational achievements.

Tonight’s graduation ceremony is slated for an 8 p.m. start at Wigwam Stadium, located at the intersection of N.W. 5th St. and N.W. Ave. F. Admission is free.

In tonight’s ceremony, a pair of longtime Seminole ISD students will lead their 2017 graduate candidate peers in receiving their high school diplomas, as SHS senior candidates Alyssa Carnes and Bethany Jones were named the Class’ valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

Carnes, 17, is the daughter of Travis and Andrea Carnes. A 15-year resident of Seminole, Carnes has attended Seminole ISD schools for 12 years, according to her senior biography obtained by the Seminole Sentinel.

Upon graduation from high school, Carnes plans on attending Dallas Baptist University, where she plans on obtaining both her BBA and MBA in accounting, followed by the pursuit of a career in financial controlling.

Jones, 18, is the daughter of Ron and Le’ann Jones. A life-long resident of Seminole, Jones has attended Seminole ISD schools for 13 years.

According to her biography, Jones was active in the SHS chapter of the National Honor Society and Seminole Future Farmers of America organizations.

Upon graduation, Jones plans on attending Texas A&M University, where she will study biology. She then plans on transferring to the UT Southwestern in Dallas, to pursue a degree in orthotics and prosthetics.

Seminole High School officials stated tonight’s graduation will be livestreamed on the campus’ “Seminole Texas High School News” Facebook page, beginning around 7:45 p.m. The livestream is anticipated to be run through the entire commencement exercise.

Additionally, SHS officials stated that golf carts will be made available for tonight’s graduation at Wigwam Stadium for those who have difficulties walking.

In the event of inclement weather, Friday’s graduation ceremony will be shifted to the Seminole High School Gymnasium, according to SHS officials.

Today’s daytime forecast is calling for a high near 97-degrees, with winds averaging 10-to-15 mph. This evening’s forecast is calling for winds to average 15-to-20 mph, with occasional gusts of 25-plus mph, but decreasing into the evening hours. the low is expected to be near 62-degrees Friday evening.

