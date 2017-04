If you are a Gaines County resident who may have recently received a summons to appear for potential jury duty service on Friday, May 5 — you are excused.

According to officials with the 106th District Clerk’s Office of Gaines County, the cases pending for potential jury selection as part of the May 5 process have recently been settled and the need for jury service from Gaines County’s jury pool is no longer required.

