Texas Capital Highlights — Feb. 6, 2017

AUSTIN (AP) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is asking the Texas Rangers to help locate Tom Brady’s missing jersey, which disappeared from the New England Patriots locker room after the Super Bowl.

The Republican said in a statement Monday that Brady’s jersey “was stolen” after the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at Houston’s NRG Stadium, and that city police were already investigating.

Patrick said Texas places “a very high value on hospitality and football,” adding: “It is important that history does not record” that Brady’s jersey was stolen in the state.

He continued “whoever took this jersey should turn it in” since the “Texas Rangers are on the trail.”

Brady said after the game that the jersey was missing and joked that he expects to see it soon on an online auction.

___

BATHROOM BILL BLOWBACK?

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is criticizing a business group study suggesting that the so-called “bathroom bill” could cost Texas billions in lost revenue.

The Texas Association of Business has estimated that a proposal barring transgender Texans from using the public restroom of their choice could cost the state up to $8.5 billion.

The study also referenced North Carolina, which faced boycotts and lost major sporting events after approving a similar measure.

Patrick has decried the study before. But he called a press conference Monday to brand it “bogus” and “fear mongering.”

He also pointed to a newspaper fact-check story questioning the study’s methodology.

In a statement Monday, the association again pointed to North Carolina’s fallout saying “we don’t need studies alone to prove the negative impact of this unnecessary legislation.”

___

‘AMERICA FIRST’ FALLOUT

The owner of an Italian restaurant in San Antonio says he would welcome back the customers who recently scribbled on a receipt that they won’t return because he is Mexican.

Fernando Franco, who owns Di Frabo, says his manager showed him the receipt Friday, shortly after the couple had left.

The message noted that the food was “tasty” and the service “attentive,” but concluded: “The owner is ‘Mexican.’ We will not return. ‘America first.'”

Franco says he’s been inundated with messages of support. He says he’s not sure how the customers knew he was the owner or that he’s a native of Mexico.

He says he’ll frame the receipt as a reminder of how politicized the U.S. has become.

___

ON DECK

Both legislative chambers resume work at 10 a.m. on Tuesday but all eyes will be on the Senate, where floor debate is expected on ethics reform bills before lawmakers tackle hotly contested “sanctuary cities” legislation.

___

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The Texas Association of Business will continue its efforts to protect Texas businesses and families from any potential economic harm that follows when a state adopts discriminatory legislation,” the Texas Association of Business statement Monday reacting to questions raised about its previous “bathroom bill” study.