Highlights from around the Texas Capitol — January 18, 2017

AUSTIN (AP) — A federal judge deciding whether Texas can block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid dollars scolded attorneys Tuesday for rehashing the debate over secretly recorded videos that Republicans across the U.S. — Texas included — have used to try defunding the nation’s largest abortion provider.

“You can give me all this baloney you want,” said U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks, who became visibly frustrated after a Planned Parenthood employee testified for an hour about discussing fetal tissue research on the videos, which were filmed and heavily edited by anti-abortion activists posing as founders of a fake biomedical startup.

Come Saturday, Planned Parenthood will stop receiving Medicaid money in Texas unless Sparks blocks the ouster. His decision is expected later this week.

Federal judges across the U.S. have so far stopped other Republican-controlled states from similarly cutting off Medicaid dollars to Planned Parenthood. That list includes Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi and Kansas.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas argued that non-abortion care to nearly 11,000 low-income women is at stake.

“They know us. They trust us,” president Ken Lambrecht said. “My fear is they won’t know where to turn.”

Sparks told attorneys he wanted to know about the type of Medicaid services Planned Parenthood provides and how many clinics are impacted. He suggested that any arguments or testimony outside of that information won’t have bearing on his decision.

In the states that have tried to cut off Medicare funding, Republican officials have justified the attempted actions by citing the videos filmed by the anti-abortion group Center for Medical Progress. Some feature Melissa Farrell, a researcher at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Houston, who testified Tuesday that her conversations were spliced and wrongly portrayed.

___

INITIAL SENATE, HOUSE BUDGETS REVEAL EACH CHAMBER’S DIFFERENT SPENDING PRIORITIES

Proposed cutbacks to border security and no extra funding for public schools is how Texas lawmakers are starting to tackle a cash crunch caused by sagging oil prices.

But Texas’ embattled child welfare system would get a $260 million boost under spending plans released Tuesday by the House and Senate. A growing backlog of child abuse and neglect cases has worsened a crisis despite reforms initiated by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The proposals are mere starting points to budget talks that will drag through May. But the first drafts already reveal differences between the Republican-controlled House and Senate, which must come together before Abbott signs a new budget.

A prolonged oil slump has left Texas about $6 billion shy of what the state needs just to preserve current services.

___

SHERIFF CRITICIZE TEXAS COMMISSIONER’S ACCOUNT OF ‘ATTACK’

A claim by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller that “illegal aliens” attacked a hunting party in remote West Texas is being discounted by the local sheriff who says the hunters fired on one another.

Miller said in a recent Facebook post that the attack is another reason why a wall must be built to secure the Texas border.

“Anyone who says that the people illegally crossing into our country are just those seeking a better future for their families simply do not understand what is happening on our borders,” the Republican said in his post. “There are violent criminals and members of drug cartels coming in.”

He said the gunmen ambushed the party and shot a guide as he tried to protect the hunters. But Presidio County Sheriff Danny Dominguez on Monday criticized Miller’s account.

“The agriculture commissioner needs to do his job and stick to that, and I’ll do my job. You tell him I said that,” Dominguez told the San Antonio Express-News. A request to Dominguez for further comment Tuesday was not returned.

Sheriff’s investigators said in a statement last week that the Jan. 6 incident, in which the guide and a second man were shot, was the result of “friendly fire among the hunting party with several contributing factors.”

Authorities say about 30 law enforcement officers searched the perimeter of the ranch where the hunters were staying and didn’t find signs of people approaching the camp that night. And investigators found no evidence of “cross-border violence,” according to the statement.

An online blog cited an anonymous family member in posting an account of the shooting, which was then publicized by media outlets. The blog had asserted multiple gunmen attacked the group in an apparent effort to rob and kidnap the hunters.

Because Miller’s post was to his personal Facebook page, his office Tuesday referred questions to his campaign spokesman, Todd Smith, whose phone was not accepting incoming messages. But Smith told the Express-News that what surprised him is that “people think we’re a news organization. It’s a personal Facebook page.”

____

ON DECK

The House heads back into session Wednesday at 10 a.m. The Senate is in an hour later, but little work is expected the rest of the week as some top Texas Republicans, led by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, head to Washington for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Meanwhile, the House voted 142-0 on Tuesday to hold a joint session with the Senate on Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. to hear Gov. Greg Abbott’s second State of the State address. The Legislature is barred from passing most bills in the opening weeks of its session, though policies designated by Abbott as “emergency items” can be approved earlier. Abbott is expected to use his speech to direct lawmakers on what his top priorities will be.

___

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“When I first came to the House we worked on Dr. King’s birthday and we no longer do that and I’m very happy about that,” Rep. Helen Giddings, D-Dallas, while introducing a memorial resolution honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Giddings was first elected in 1992. In more recent sessions, including this year’s, both chambers of the Legislature did not meet to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.