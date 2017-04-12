Bill legalizing daily fantasy sports in Texas heads to House

AUSTIN (AP) — A bill exempting paid online fantasy sports sites from Texas anti-gambling laws is headed to the full Texas House.

Last year, state Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a non-binding opinion that paid online daily fantasy sports constituted gambling by offering chances to win money based on the performance of teams selected online. One such site, FanDuel, subsequently stopped accepting paid entries for cash prizes in Texas.

Laredo Democratic Rep. Richard Raymond’s proposal seeks to “legalize” those sites, arguing they offer games of skill rather than chance — meaning they aren’t gambling.

His bill was approved 6-1 in House committee, though it’s not yet been scheduled for a floor vote.

The measure may still face a tough road since Texas legislators have traditionally opposed proposals that might be seen as gambling.

