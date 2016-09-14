Volleyball: Maidens Secure Comeback Win Over Monterey

LUBBOCK — The Seminole Maidens rallied from a 2-1 deficit to secure a 32-30 fourth set victory enroute to a five game win over Class 5A Lubbock Monterey on the road Tuesday evening at Monterey High School.

SHS (13-11 overall) is riding the wave of a two-game win streak heading into their final non-district volleyball game of the 2016 season, slated for this Saturday against the Alpine Lady Buck at the SHS Gymnasium.

Maiden senior Brogan Purser led the way with 29 kills and 26 digs in the marathon match, which saw the Maidens top Monterey 15-13 in the final set of play. Fellow senior Cambri Addison added in 15 kills and 4 1/2 total blocks in Tuesday’s victory.

Junior Taylor Roberts finished with a team high 28 digs and 29 assists in the match, while fellow junior Abby Bandy secured six service aces to help lead the way for the Maidens.

Bree Gamueda totaled 16 kills and four aces for Monterey, Kinsey Heinrich had 16 kills and eight aces and Drue Givens had eight aces and three digs in Tuesday’s match.

—

Non-District Volleyball

@ Monterey HS, Lubbock

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016

Seminole d. Lub. Monterey

22-25, 25-23, 19-25, 32-30, 15-13

Service points: Abby Bandy 14, Lexy Hernandez 1, Taylor Roberts 9, Alyssa Wade 9, Havyn Perez 6, Brogan Purser 6, Cambri Addison 6.

Aces: Bandy 6, Roberts 2, Purser 1, Addison 2.

Assists: Brianna Armendariz 4, Roberts 29, Wade 1, Perez 27.

Blocks: Chloe Gonzales 1, Purser 1, Addison 2.

Block Asst.: Bandy 1.5, Armendariz 0.5, Roberts 1, Gonzales 0.5, Addison 2.5.

Digs: Bandy 1, Hernandez 1, Armendariz 2, Roberts 28, Wade 22, Perez 13, Gonzales 5, Purser 26, Addison 4.

Kills: Bandy 10, Roberts 12, Gonzales 3, Purser 29, Addison 15.

—

