Volleyball: Maidens Outlasts Fillies in 5-Set District Thriller

If it is not known by now by anyone residing or having attended school in Denver City or Seminole, when the two schools meet up for any type of extra-curricular activities, records and expectations can be thrown out of the window.

A prime example of that occurred on Tuesday evening, as the 23rd-ranked Seminole Maidens narrowly escaped 2016 defending District 2-4A champion Denver City in a thrilling, five-set, 16-25, 25-13, 21-25, 25-21,15-11 contest held Tuesday evening in front of a large crowd at the Seminole High School Gymnasium.

“You can’t expect a defending champion team to not come into here and give you everything they’ve got,” said Traci Pierce, Seminole head volleyball coach following the Maidens’ win, which propelled SHS to a 4-0 start in 2-4A play and a 28-7 overall record. “We’ve been talking about this game for a couple of weeks, and I told the girls that they were going to bring their best and that we were going to go five (sets).”

Seminole senior setter/hitter Taylor Roberts paced the way for the Maidens with 17 kills, 21 assists and 19 digs in Tuesday’s contest, which saw SHS open with a sluggish start in the game’s first set. Fellow Seminole senior setter/hitter Jodie Vaughn added in 10 kills and 26 assists.

Denver City team statistics were not readily available as of presstime Wednesday morning.

Following the Maidens’ slow first-set start, SHS managed to reverse the game’s momentum in the second set, securing the 12-point victory and setting the pace for what turned into a championship-caliber slugfest in the game’s final three sets.

“(Denver City) is a talented team and did a great job with setting up the block against us, which is something we haven’t seen in the past three games of district play,” said Pierce, who’s squad extended their current 2017 winning streak out to nine games. “It took a while (for us to get it going).”

The Maidens will look to take over the top seed following the opening round of District 2-4A play on Saturday, as they will travel to Levelland to take on the co-leading Loboettes in an 11 a.m. scheduled match-up from Levelland High School.

Levelland (18-13 overall, 4-0) secured a straight-set victory over the Lamesa Golden Tornadoes in play held Tuesday evening on the road in Lamesa.

In the teams’ district match-up last weekend in Denver City, the Loboettes secured a straight-set victory over the Fillies.

“Levelland is no slouch either,” said Pierce. “We’re going to have to bring again on Saturday when we go to their place.”

District 2-4A Volleyball

Standings

(Through Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017)

Team District Overall

Seminole 4-0 28-7

Levelland 4-0 18-13

Denver City 2-2 23-10

Lamesa 1-3 7-12

Brownfield 1-3 15-17

Estacado 0-4 7-18

