LUBBOCK — The Seminole High School tennis team defeated the Borger High Lady Dogs and Bulldogs in a Class 4A, Region I Bi-District team showdown, held Tuesday.

SHS topped Borger 10-3 in match-play to advance to the Class 4A Area Championship round, where they will face off with rival Andrews.

Individual results were not available as of presstime Tuesday.

