Softball: Maidens Top Borger in Bi-District Playoff, 3-1

LUBBOCK — Seminole junior Jodie Vaughn and freshman Alicia Rosalez accounted for a combined six of the Maidens’ eight hits Friday evening, including back-t0-back RBI singles in the top of the seventh inning to help SHS secure a 3-1 Class 4A Bi-District Championship playoff win and advance to the Area Round of the UIL Playoffs.

With the win over the Lady Bulldogs (18-13 overall) Friday evening at Estacado High School, the Maidens (16-14 overall) now await the winner of a best-of-three 4A Bi-District series between the Fabens Lady Wildcats and Midland Greenwood Rangerettes, which will take place next weekend.

SHS sophomore Lexy Hernandez, in the top of the seventh, reached base on a one-out defensive error by the Lady Bulldog outfield, which was followed by Vaughn’s RBI single into center field which scored courtesy runner Alyssa Wade from second.

In the next at-bat, Rosalez took a pitch off of Borger starter Kristen Money into the left-centerfield gap, which scored Vaughn’s courtesy runner — Brianna Armendarz.

SHS took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, as junior CF Taylor Roberts — who reached base on a hit-by-pitch — scored on a Borger defensive error following an grounder off the bat of junior 1B Abby Bandy.

Vaughn, who went the distance inside the pitcher’s circle for the Maidens on Friday evening, allowed just three hits and one earned run, while striking out 11 Borger batters.

—

Class 4A Bi-District Playoff

@ Estacado HS, Lubbock

Friday, April 28, 2017

Seminole 3 Borger 1

Seminole 000 100 2 3 8 2

Borger 000 000 1 1 3 3

Vaughn and Hernandez. Money and Pachero. W — Vaughn. L — Pachero. 2B: Borger — Money. LOB: Seminole 9, Borger 2. Errors: Seminole 2, Borger 3.

—

