Softball: Maidens, Borger to Battle in 4A Bi-District Playoff

A one-game playoff will determine the fate between the Seminole Maidens (15-14) and the Borger Lady Bulldogs (18-12), as the teams will battle Friday evening at Lubbock Estacado High School.

First pitch of the Class 4A, Bi-District playoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Lady Matador Field. The Maidens (15-14 overall) will be the designated visiting team in Friday’s contest, where the winner will advance to the Class 4A Area Championship playoff round against the winner of Fabens/Midland Greenwood.

Ticket prices for Friday’s playoff are $3 for adults and $2 for adults.

CLASS 4A

REGION I

Fort Stockton 19, Clint Mountain View 0; Fort Stockton (15-11) wins one-game playoff

Pampa (18-8-1) vs. Denver City (17-8) at Lubbock High: Game 1, Pampa 6, Denver City 3; Game 2, 4 p.m. Friday; x-Game 3, 30 minutes after Game 2

Fabens (20-9) vs. Midland Greenwood (14-11-1): Game 1, 5 p.m. Friday, Greenwood; Game 2, noon Saturday, Fabens; x-Game 3, 30 minutes after Game 2

Seminole vs. Borger (18-12): 7 p.m. Friday, Lubbock Estacado

Stephenville (23-4) vs. Springtown (12-15): Game 1, 6 p.m. Thursday, Stephenville; Game 2, 4 p.m. Friday, Hawley; x-Game 3, 8 p.m. Friday, Hawley

Brownwood (24-5) vs. Burkburnett (23-7): Game 1, Burkburnett 4, Brownwood 1; Game 2, 8 p.m. Friday, Graford; x-Game 3, 6 p.m. Saturday, Graford

Mineral Wells 12, Glen Rose 2; Mineral Wells wins one-game playoff

Vernon 9, Big Spring 2; Vernon wins one-game playoff

Levelland 15, Perryton 5; Levelland (22-4) wins one-game playoff

Monahans 4, Clint 0; Monahans (23-10) wins one-game playoff

Bushland (19-11) vs. Lamesa at Lubbock Christian University: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 4 p.m. Saturday; x-Game 3, 30 minutes after Game 2

Andrews (25-5) vs. San Elizario (8-12): TBA

Graham vs. Sweetwater (16-11): Game 1, Sweetwater 8, Graham 4; Game 2, 5 p.m. Friday, Graham; x-Game 3, 30 minutes after Game 2

Kennedale vs. Alvarado: Game 1, Kennedale 11, Alvarado 10; Game 2, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Alvarado; x-Game 3, 11 a.m. Saturday, site TBA

Wylie (21-7) vs. Iowa Park: Game 1, 5 p.m. Friday, Weatherford College; Game 2, 30 minutes after Game 1; x-Game 3, noon Saturday, Graham

Godley vs. Fort Worth Castleberry at Fort Worth Chisholm Trail: Game 1, Godley 18, Castleberry 0; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday; x-Game 3, noon Saturday

