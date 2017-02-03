Seminole Youth Soccer League Registration Underway

Registration is currently underway for the 2017 Seminole Youth Soccer Association’s spring league.

The league is open for local girls and boys, Pre-Kindergarten through sixth grade, according to league organizers.

Registration forms can be picked up at Brown’s Ace Hardware, 119 E. Ave. A, and must be returned back to the retailer by March 1. Registration is $45 per player ($35 for additional siblings), which is due upon the return of the registration form.

The league is a co-ed league and is scheduled to begin play on March 25.

For more information about the league, contact Terri Dickson at (325) 338-9542 or on the league’s Facebook page — “Seminole Youth Soccer Association.”

