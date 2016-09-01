Seminole, Snyder Game to Honor Military, First Responders

SNYDER — Officials with the Snyder Independent School District announced earlier this week that the football game on Sept. 9 between the Seminole Indians and Snyder Tigers will be designated as “Freedom Friday Night.”

The game serves as the kickoff for “Celebrate Freedom Week” that was declared by the Snyder ISD Board of Trustees in April. The week focuses on the Constitution, Bill of Rights, Voting and Citizen servants. It culminates on Sept. 17 for Constitution Day in the United States.

“Last year was a our first Freedom Friday Night and it was a huge success,” said Jim Kirklan, Superintendent of Snyder ISD. “We honored a former student who was killed in action in Afghanistan and retired his football jersey pre-game. It was really moving.”

Pre-Game Activities to Honor Safety Personnel

This year’s pre-game activities will focus on the “Celebrate Freedom Week” with the reading of the declaration from Kirkland and will continue as Safety Service Personnel from Scurry and Gaines Counties will be honored mid-field. All Police, Fire, EMS, Sheriff and Transportation Personnel will be recognized. All participants are invited to meet on the track at 6:45 to line up. The Honor Guard from Dyess AFB in Abilene has been invited to present the colors during the national anthem.

Halftime Festivities to Honor Veterans

Jim Drake, Coordinator for Snyder ISD Activities stated that “both Snyder and Seminole High School Marching bands will perform a combined patriotic number and we’ll honor all veterans from Snyder and Seminole at mid-field during halftime.”

Each service branch will be called on to the field under their service flag. Special tribute will be given to two 90 year old veterans from Snyder who served in WWII.

All Gaines county veterans in attendance are invited to participate, according to the press release issued by Snyder school officials earlier this week.

“This will be an exciting evening” Drake said. “We want to bring our communities together under the theme ‘One Nation.’”

A special t-shirt with both school names in patriotic colors is being printed and can be ordered at www.stores.inksoft.com/freedomfridaynightseminole

Seminole shirts will be delivered Thursday evening at the Seminole/Snyder freshman/junior varsity game in Seminole, according to officials.

Category: Sports Updates, Updates