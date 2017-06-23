Seminole EMS to Host Annual Golf Tournament July 7

Individual players and teams are being sought for the 10th annual Seminole EMS Golf Tournament, slated to be held on the afternoon of July 7, at the Gaines County Golf Course.

Entry is $320 for a four-person team, or $80 per individual player. Individual players will be placed on four-man teams for the tournament.

The tournament will begin with a 1 p.m. shotgun start, according to event organizers.

Following the event’s awards ceremony, a post-tournament party will be held at Perika’s Terrace, complete with free food and entertainment.

For entry into the tournament, contact the Seminole EMS Dept. at (432) 758-8816; Twila Caffey at (432) 209-3300, or; Erika Navarro at (432) 209-8705.

Proceeds from the event is used by the Seminole EMS Training Center to offset costs for supplies, books, materials and instruction for full time, part time and EMTs in training, as well as for continuing education hours for all Seminole EMTs.

