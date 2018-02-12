Playoffs: Maidens, Lady Falcons to Meet in 4A Bi-District Showdown Tuesday
PLAINVIEW — The Seminole Maidens will look to end a two-game losing skid Tuesday, as they enter into the most crucial point of the 2017-18 season.
Where wins allow you to continue to advance and play another day. And, where losses send you home and end your season.
It’s the University Interscholastic League’s Class 4A Playoffs.
Seminole (19-13 overall) will take on No. 14 Bushland (21-6 overall) in a Tuesday evening Class 4A Bi-District Championship playoff, slated for a 6 p.m. start at Wayland Baptist University’s Hutcherson Center. Ticket prices are $3 for adults and $2 for students.
Bushland enters Tuesday’s contest as the District 1-4A Champion from this season, as the Maidens enter as District 2-4A’s fourth playoff seed following a 50-36 playoff seeding loss to Lubbock Estacado this past Friday in Levelland.
The winner of Tuesday’s playoff will advance in the Class 4A playoffs to take on the winner of a Pecos/Fabens Class 4A Bi-District playoff, which is slated to be held Tuesday evening in Marfa.
In Class 2A play, the Seagraves Lady Eagles — the third playoff seed from Disrict 5-2A, will take on the Wink Lady Wildcats — the second place seed from District 6-2A — in a Monday evening playoff slated for a 6:30 p.m. start at Klondike High School.
2018 UIL Girls Basketball
Playoff Pairings — Bi-District
Class 4A
Greenwood (18-13, W4) vs. Clint Mountain View (8-20, F3), 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross State University, Alpine
Perryton (15-16, R1) vs. Lubbock Estacado (15-18, T2), 8 p.m. Tuesday, Randall
San Elizario (14-12, W3) vs. Fort Stockton (14-14, F4), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross State University, Alpine
Denver City (25-6, R2) vs. Pampa (16-16, T1), 6 p.m. Tuesday, First United Bank Center, Canyon
Glen Rose (31-1, W8) at Fort Worth Castleberry (12-15, F7), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Brownwood (28-5, R5) vs. Wichita Falls Hirschi (14-14, T6), 6 p.m. Monday, Anson
Kennedale (19-16, W7) vs. Godley (15-18, F8), 8 p.m. Monday, Weatherford
Graham (16-15, R6) vs. Snyder (13-17, T5), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Tuscola Jim Ned
Levelland (30-2, W2) vs. Dalhart (11-17, F1), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, First United Bank Center, Canyon
Clint (11-14, R3) vs. Monahans (11-12, T4), 4 p.m. Monday, Sul Ross State University, Alpine
Bushland (21-6, W1) vs. Seminole (19-13, F2), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wayland Baptist University, Plainview
Pecos (R4) vs. Fabens (3-24,T3), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Marfa
Burkburnett (16-11, W6) vs. Sweetwater (9-21, F5), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Guthrie
Mineral Wells (21-12, R7) vs. Stephenville (18-13, T8), 8 p.m. Monday, Weatherford
Abilene Wylie (24-6, W5) vs. Iowa Park (F6), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Brock
Midlothian Heritage (27-6, R8) vs. Benbrook (11-16, T7), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Joshua
Class 2A
Abernathy (W4) vs. Bovina (9-14, F3), 6 p.m. Monday, Littlefield
Vega (30-3, R1) vs. Wellington (23-8, T2), 6 p.m. Monday, Pampa
Farwell (23-9, W3) vs. Floydada (F4), 7:30 p.m. Monday, Littlefield
Claude (26-5, R2) vs. Gruver (23-9, T1), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Stinnett
Haskell (31-1, W8) vs. Ozona (22-11, F7), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bronte
Morton (R5) vs. Van Horn (T6), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Odessa Permian
Forsan (22-5, W7) vs. Anson (17-16, F8), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Western Texas College, Snyder
Wink (R6) vs. Seagraves (T5), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Klondike
Panhandle (28-3, W2) vs. Sanford-Fritch (15-13, F1), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Amarillo High
Sudan (23-4, R3) vs. New Deal (T4), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lubbock Christian University
Stratford (23-4, W1) vs. Memphis (10-21, F2), 6 p.m. Monday, Canyon HS
Post (R4) vs. Lockney (18-13, T3), 8 p.m. Tuesday, Lubbock Chrsitian University
Iraan (W6) vs. Tahoka (F8), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Andrews
Christoval (23-11, R7) vs. Hawley (15-10, T8), 7:30 p.m. Monday, Bronte
Sundown (W5) vs. McCamey (F6), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Andrews
Hamlin (22-7, R8) vs. Winters (20-13, T7), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Tuscola Jim Ned
Category: Sports Updates