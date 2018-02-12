Playoffs: Maidens, Lady Falcons to Meet in 4A Bi-District Showdown Tuesday

PLAINVIEW — The Seminole Maidens will look to end a two-game losing skid Tuesday, as they enter into the most crucial point of the 2017-18 season.

Where wins allow you to continue to advance and play another day. And, where losses send you home and end your season.

It’s the University Interscholastic League’s Class 4A Playoffs.

Seminole (19-13 overall) will take on No. 14 Bushland (21-6 overall) in a Tuesday evening Class 4A Bi-District Championship playoff, slated for a 6 p.m. start at Wayland Baptist University’s Hutcherson Center. Ticket prices are $3 for adults and $2 for students.

Bushland enters Tuesday’s contest as the District 1-4A Champion from this season, as the Maidens enter as District 2-4A’s fourth playoff seed following a 50-36 playoff seeding loss to Lubbock Estacado this past Friday in Levelland.

The winner of Tuesday’s playoff will advance in the Class 4A playoffs to take on the winner of a Pecos/Fabens Class 4A Bi-District playoff, which is slated to be held Tuesday evening in Marfa.

In Class 2A play, the Seagraves Lady Eagles — the third playoff seed from Disrict 5-2A, will take on the Wink Lady Wildcats — the second place seed from District 6-2A — in a Monday evening playoff slated for a 6:30 p.m. start at Klondike High School.

2018 UIL Girls Basketball

Playoff Pairings — Bi-District

Class 4A

Greenwood (18-13, W4) vs. Clint Mountain View (8-20, F3), 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross State University, Alpine

Perryton (15-16, R1) vs. Lubbock Estacado (15-18, T2), 8 p.m. Tuesday, Randall

San Elizario (14-12, W3) vs. Fort Stockton (14-14, F4), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross State University, Alpine

Denver City (25-6, R2) vs. Pampa (16-16, T1), 6 p.m. Tuesday, First United Bank Center, Canyon

Glen Rose (31-1, W8) at Fort Worth Castleberry (12-15, F7), 6 p.m. Tuesday

Brownwood (28-5, R5) vs. Wichita Falls Hirschi (14-14, T6), 6 p.m. Monday, Anson

Kennedale (19-16, W7) vs. Godley (15-18, F8), 8 p.m. Monday, Weatherford

Graham (16-15, R6) vs. Snyder (13-17, T5), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Tuscola Jim Ned

Levelland (30-2, W2) vs. Dalhart (11-17, F1), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, First United Bank Center, Canyon

Clint (11-14, R3) vs. Monahans (11-12, T4), 4 p.m. Monday, Sul Ross State University, Alpine

Bushland (21-6, W1) vs. Seminole (19-13, F2), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wayland Baptist University, Plainview

Pecos (R4) vs. Fabens (3-24,T3), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Marfa

Burkburnett (16-11, W6) vs. Sweetwater (9-21, F5), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Guthrie

Mineral Wells (21-12, R7) vs. Stephenville (18-13, T8), 8 p.m. Monday, Weatherford

Abilene Wylie (24-6, W5) vs. Iowa Park (F6), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Brock

Midlothian Heritage (27-6, R8) vs. Benbrook (11-16, T7), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Joshua

Class 2A

Abernathy (W4) vs. Bovina (9-14, F3), 6 p.m. Monday, Littlefield

Vega (30-3, R1) vs. Wellington (23-8, T2), 6 p.m. Monday, Pampa

Farwell (23-9, W3) vs. Floydada (F4), 7:30 p.m. Monday, Littlefield

Claude (26-5, R2) vs. Gruver (23-9, T1), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Stinnett

Haskell (31-1, W8) vs. Ozona (22-11, F7), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bronte

Morton (R5) vs. Van Horn (T6), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Odessa Permian

Forsan (22-5, W7) vs. Anson (17-16, F8), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Western Texas College, Snyder

Wink (R6) vs. Seagraves (T5), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Klondike

Panhandle (28-3, W2) vs. Sanford-Fritch (15-13, F1), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Amarillo High

Sudan (23-4, R3) vs. New Deal (T4), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lubbock Christian University

Stratford (23-4, W1) vs. Memphis (10-21, F2), 6 p.m. Monday, Canyon HS

Post (R4) vs. Lockney (18-13, T3), 8 p.m. Tuesday, Lubbock Chrsitian University

Iraan (W6) vs. Tahoka (F8), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Andrews

Christoval (23-11, R7) vs. Hawley (15-10, T8), 7:30 p.m. Monday, Bronte

Sundown (W5) vs. McCamey (F6), 6:30 p.m. Monday, Andrews

Hamlin (22-7, R8) vs. Winters (20-13, T7), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Tuscola Jim Ned

