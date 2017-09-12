New Fan, Community Experience to Come to Wigwam Friday Nights

Live, outdoor sporting events and the act of tailgating are an inseparable duo.

From the youth ranks on up through the professional levels of play, it is common to see smoke billowing from a wood-fired grill, portable awnings sprawled across parking lots and people mingling about with paper plates full of finger foods and the sorts in their hands.

To many, it’s a festive atmosphere which brings an added level of energy and excitement to the sporting event itself.

While some local groups have hosted tailgate events prior to home football games on Friday evening’s at Seminole ISD’s Wigwam Stadium, an added level of the tailgating experience will be unveiled this coming Friday evening, as 13 Seminole ISD organizations will host various midway/tailgating booths inside the stadium’s concourse area.

Booth functions, as of presstime Friday, included various food options, as well as face painting and games.

Seminole ISD Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Kent Jackson said the concept of the added experience of Friday night football at Wigwam Stadium came after the Indians’ had traveled to former district foe Pampa in the 2015 season, where a similar fan experience was observed.

“We had seen it in Pampa and we really liked the concept of it,” said Jackson. “We had been talking about doing something similar to what they had did there, and thought it would be an added experience for the fans and the community on Friday home game nights.”

Friday’s 2017 regular season home opener for the Seminole varsity football team will feature the Indians (1-1) and Class 4A, Div. I foe Snyder (1-1) in a scheduled 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Wigwam Stadium.”

Tickets are $7 per person and gates open at 6 p.m., according to Seminole ISD administration officials.

“We encourage everyone in the community to come out early and take part in this event prior to kickoff Friday,” said Jackson. “We feel like it will be a great way to garner community spirit and get our fans excited about the game prior to kickoff.”

Proceeds from sales at each organization’s respective booths will remain with that organization for their respective fund raising purposes.

“Whether it’s served on fine china or a paper plate, food brings us together and stimulates conversation,” said Gary Laramore, Seminole ISD’s Superintendent of Schools. “It is our hope that the public school events of all types will be where our community gathers.”

All booths available for Friday’s contest will be located in the south concourse area of Wigwam Stadium, according to event organizers.

—

Category: Sports Updates, Updates