Golf: SHS’ Robledo Qualifies for 4A State Tourney; Indians Place 8th at Regionals

LUBBOCK — A repeat UIL Class 4A State Tournament bid for the 2017 edition of the Seminole Indian boys golf program fell short of their pre-season goal on Thursday.

However, for one SHS senior, the chance to garner a state title as an individual medalist lives on.

SHS senior Aaron Robledo fired rounds of 73 on Wednesday and Thursday to finish with a two-day total of 146, which placed him in a tie for fourth place individually and qualified him as one of three individual medalists — who were not members of state qualifying teams — to advance to the 2017 University Interscholastic League’s Class 4A State Golf Championships.

Robledo, who tied with Brownwood’s Jaryn Pruitt (74-72 — 146) and will be joined by individual 1-4A Regional Champion Bryce Parker from Pampa (72-69 — 141).

Thursday’s qualification marks Robledo’s second straight UIL Class 4A State Tournament qualification, as he was a member of SHS’ 2016 state qualifying team from one year ago.

SHS, as a team, finished eighth overall in the 16-team field, with a two day team score of 665 (337-328), some 64 shots behind 2017 1-4A team champion Monahans.

The Loboes, behind a 36-hole total 143 from Joey Kirk (75-68), finished with a team score of 601 (307-294) in the two-day tournament, while Big Spring (625) and Midlothian Heritage (630) finished second and third, respectively.

SHS’ Dwight Froese fired rounds of 86 and 80 (166) while teammate Caleb Kildow had rounds of 82 and 87 (169) to help lead the way for SHS.

The 2017 UIL Class 4A State Golf Championship for the boys division will be held on May 22-23 at Apple Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay.

—

2017 UIL Boys Class 4A,

Region I Golf Championships

@ Shadow Hills Golf Course, Lubbock

April 27-28, 2017

( x-Top 3 teams and Top 3 individuals advance to state)

Team Standings

x-1. Monahans A, 307-294—601; x-2. Big Spring, 316-309—625; x-3. Midlothian Heritage, 321-309—630; 4. Pampa, 327-304—631; 5. Monahans B, 323-320—643; 6. Stephenville, 340-316—656; 7. Perryton, 337-321—658; 8. Seminole, 337-328—665; 9. Snyder, 338-332—670; 10. Benbrook, 369-351—720; 11. Lamesa, 363-360—723; 12. Graham, 377-350—727; 13. Iowa Park, 370-382—752; 14. Mineral Wells, 396-376—772; 15. Clint, 459-428—887; 16. Fabens, 505-479—984

Top 10 Individuals

x-1. Bryce Parker, Pampa, 72-69—141; 2. Joey Kirk, Monahans A, 75-68—143; 3. Nolan Otto, Big Spring, 71-74—145; 4. (tie) x-Jaryn Pruitt, Brownwood, 74-72—146; x-Aaron Robledo, Seminole, 73-73—146; 6. Jake Leatherwood, Snyder, 74-73—147; 7. Paxton Denton, Perryton, 74-74—148; 8. Braxton Floyd, Pampa, 75-74—149; 9. (tie) Tanner Stokes, Andrews, 75-75—150; Will Traylor, Midlothian Heritage, 74-76—150

Team Results

MONAHANS A (307-294—601): JT Pittman 76-75-151, Joey Kirk 75-68-143, Dante Griner 86-83-169, Ryan Hedges 78-75-153, Cameron Eddings 78-76-154

BIG SPRING (316-309—625): Nolan Otto 71-74-145, Nolan Dominguez 76-79-155, Ryan Dimidjian 85-81-166, Zach Bennett 84-82-166, Jack Everett 86-75-161

MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE (321-309—630): Will Traylor 74-76-150, Luke Traylor 86-82-168, Dawson Sanders 83-79-162, Will Welch 85-81-166, Brad Needham 79-73-152

PAMPA (327-304—631): Braxton Floyd 75-74-149, Bryce Parker 72-69-141, Kade Park DQ, Kade Hood 85-86-171, Evan Read 95-97-192

MONAHANS B (323-320—643): Brent Bailey 76-81-157, Braden Nelms 88-82-170, Nick Carnero 80-79-159, Trevor Doege 79-78-157, Gabriel Rangel 94-84-178

STEPHENVILLE (340-316—656): Bunker Funderburgh 82-81-163, Kendall Roberts 77-74-151, Tyler Lane 93-82-175, Jake Henriksen 88-79-167, Rosser Orr 93-88-181

PERRYTON (337-321—658): Kolton Bryner 77-77-154, Paxton Denton 74-74-148, Chris Hermosillo 91-84-175, Tatum Lilly 95-86-181, Ben Gibson 95-88-183

SEMINOLE (337-328—665): Aaron Robledo 73-73-146, Dwight Froese 86-80-166, Briley Cavazos 96-88-184, Caleb Kildow 82-87-169, Aaron Millican 102-99-201

SNYDER (338-332—670): Jake Leatherwood 74-73-147, Kyle Shrum 81-78-159, Jax Weaver 87-94-191, Devin Bynum 96-87-183, Kade Hunter 100-94-194

BENBROOK (369-351—720): Bryan Young 83-76-159, Monte Martin 96-91-187, Tim Stallons 92-94-186, Scott Avery 101-98-199, Jack McMillan 98-90-188

LAMESA (363-360—723): Josh Cisneros 80-80-160, Rivert Stevens 84-77-161, Matthew Jones 107-10-213, Austin Oliva 92-97-189, Ethan Rodriguez 123-106-229

GRAHAM (377-350—727): Kolton Carmichael 81-75-156, Keaton Boyle 95-84-179, Parker Oliver 89-89-178, Garrett Box 112-102-214

IOWA PARK (370-382—752): Mason Bradberry 86-92-178, Jared Brookshire 91-103-194, Keaton Dickens 98-88-186, Gavin Gallagher 129-102-231, Dayton Poore 95-100-195

MINERAL WELLS (396-376—772): Ethan Smith 91-100-191, Ethan Lee 94-90-184, Dylan Gilley 102-86-188, Hayden Michels 109-100-209

CLINT (459-428—887): Robert Sosa 109-113-222, Nate Lasyone 107-95-202, Mathew Jasso 118-99-217, David Jasso 125-121-246.

FABENS (505-479—984): Gabriel Gonzalez 106-105-211, Brandon Galvan 137-123-260, Uriel Santillana 130-131-261, Josue Flores 132-130-252

Other Medalists

BORGER: Ty Blewett 79-84-163, Nolan Money 82-75-157

SEMINOLE: Reagan Lopez 107-107—214

LEVELLAND: Reid O’Connor 100-86—186

MOUNTAIN VIEW: Isaac Higadera 116-136—252

GREENWOOD: Colby Karcher 75-76—151

ANDREWS: Tanner Stokes 75-75—150

BROWNWOOD: Jaryn Pruitt 74-72—146

ABILENE WYLIE: Ethan Stewart-Duke 74-85—159

VERNON: Craig Wrinkle 90-94—184

GRAHAM: Alex Boyle 115-108—223

KENNEDALE: Steven Jerrick 106-105—211

BENBROOK: Augustus Fletcher 116-96—212

MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE: Stephen George 86-77—163, Hunter McGee 77-79—156

