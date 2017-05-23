Golf: Robledo Finishes with 83 in 4A State Tourney’s Opening Round

HORSESHOE BAY — Three shots over par at the turn in Monday’s opening round, Seminole senior Aaron Robledo shot an 8-over par 44 on the back nine of Horseshoe Bay Resort’s Apple Rock Golf Course to finish with a final tally of 83 in the opening round of the 2017 UIL Class 4A State Golf Championships.

Robledo, following Monday’s opening round, was in a tie for 26th place in the individual medalist chase.

Brownwood’s Jaryn Pruitt fired a round of 72 on Monday to pace the field, while Madisonville’s Sam Bennett carded a round of 73.

In the team standings, the Argyle Eagles finished with a team score of 312 to take an eight shot lead over second-place Fredericksburg. Region I representative Monahans was in a tie for third with a team score of 330, while Big Spring was tenth overall with a team score of 354.

2017 UIL Class 4A Boys Golf Championships

@ Apple Rock Golf Course, Horseshoe Bay Resort,

Monday, May 22, 2017



Team Standings

1. Argyle 312, 2. Fredericksburg 320, 3. Waco Robinson 327, 4. (tie) Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Madisonville, Monahans 330, 7. Midlothian Heritage 334, 8. Canton 343, 9. Gonzales 344, 10. Big Spring 354, 11. Devine 358, 12. Huffman Hargrave 364

Top 10 Individuals

1. Jaryn Pruitt, Brownwood 72; 2. Sam Bennett, Madisonville 73; 3. Luke Griggs, Argyle 74; 4. Jaxson Bellar, Bullard 76; 5. (tie) Tyler Kaman, Fredericksburg and Will Traylor, Midlothian Heritage 77; 7. (tie) Chase Allison, Robinson, Nolan Otto, Big Spring, Carson Tilley, Devine and Joey Kirk, Monahans 78.

Team Results

ARGYLE (312): Cole Wilson 81, Logan Diomede 80, Will Gilster 79, Parker Love 79, Luke Griggs 74

FREDERICKSBURG (320): Denver Schneider 86, Mason Parcus 82, Mills Meirer 82, Langston James 79, Tyler Kaman 77

WACO ROBINSON (327): Shane Ellis 94, Bailey Kirk 89, Colton McCoy 81, Cade Allison 79, Chase Allison 78

TEXARKANA PLEASANT GROVE (330): Jackson Giles 86, Jathan White 84, Ray Norton 84, Braxton Watkins 82, Ben LeGrand 80

MADISONVILLE (330): Ben Phillips 89, Bryce Bennett 88, William Bennett 87, Bryan Mills 82, Sam Bennett 73

MONAHANS (330): JT Pittman 79, Joey Kirk 78, Ryan Hedges 88, Cameron Eddings 87, Nick Carnero 86

MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE (334): Will Welch 90, Brad Needham 88, Dawson Sanders, Luke Traylor 83, Will Traylor 77

CANTON (343): Tristan Nelson 91, Clayton Stern 88, Patrick Malouf 87, Logan Willeford 85, Matthew Allen 83

GONZALES (344): Wade Miller 111, Kolby Kifer 93, Tristan Riley 86, Jake Barnick 84, Mason Richter 81

BIG SPRING (354): Jake Everett 96, Ryan Dimidjian 94, Nolan Dominguez 92, Zach Bennett 90, Nolan Otto 78

DEVINE (358): Brice Champion 95, Beau Cardenas 95, Noah Tumbarello 93, Hunter Murphy 92, Carson Tilley 78

HUFFMAN HARGRAVE (364): Dillon Todd DQ, Michael Boggs 96, Chance Shelby 94, Austin Douglas 89, Kaleb Rapsilver 85

Other Medalists

PAMPA: Bryce Parker 90

BROWNWOOD: Jaryn Pruitt 72

SEMINOLE: Aaron Robledo 83

BULLARD: Hayes Esposito 83, Jaxon Bellar 76

CARTHAGE: Miller Harris 86

GATESVILLE: Canyon Carothers 79

LIBERTY HILL: Nico Edel 87

LAMPASAS: Morris Wilkins 86

RAYMONDVILLE: James Alfaro 87

LA FERIA: Andy Cortez 90

NEEDVILLE: Brayden Pawlak 91

