Golf: Robledo Finishes Tied for 12th in 4A State Meet

HORSESHOE BAY — Seminole senior Aaron Robledo rallied from a disappointing opening round of 83 in Monday’s first 18 holes of the 2017 UIL Class 4A State Golf Championships to fire a final round score of 78 on Tuesday, securing the University of the Southwest-bound golfer a 12th place individual finish in play held at Horseshoe Bay Resort’s Apple Rock Golf Course.

Robledo finished in a six-way tie for 12th following Tuesday’s round, along with Argyle’s Logan Diomede and Will Gilster, Fredericksburg’s Mills Meier, Robinson’s Colton McCoy and Bullard’s Jaxson Bellar.

Brownwood’s Jaryn Pruitt took top individual honors in the 4A State Tournament, as he fired rounds of 72 and 69 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, to finish with a 141 total and a five stroke victory over Madisonville’s Sam Bennett (73-73 — 146). Midlothian Heritage’s Will Traylor finished third with a 77-74–151.

In the team standings, Argyle — representing Region II — took top team honors with a two-day score of 633 (312-321), followed by Fredricksburg (320-326 — 646). Robinson and Monahans both tied for third with scores of 649, but saw the Loboes secure third place medal honors following a playoff between the two schools.

Class 4A State Tournament

Horseshoe Bay Resort, Monday-Tuesday

BOYS

Team Standings

1. Argyle 312-321—633, 2. Fredericksburg 320-326—646, 3. Monahans 330-319—649, 4. Waco Robinson 327-322—649, 5. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 330-324—654, 6. Midlothian Heritage 334-324—658, 7. Madisonville 330-340—670, 8. Canton 343-329—672, 9. Huffman Hargrave 364-346—710, 10. Gonzales 344-376—720, 11. Big Spring 354-373—727, 12. Devine 358-370—728.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Jaryn Pruitt, Brownwood, 72-69—141; 2. Sam Bennett, Madisonville, 73-73—146; 3. Will Traylor, Midlothian Heritage, 77-74–151; 4. Joey Kirk, Monahans, 78-74—152; 5. Luke Griggs, Argyle, 74-79—153; 6 (tie). Chase Allison, Robinson, 78-78—156; JT Pittman, Monahans, 79-77—156; 8. Parker Love, Argyle, 79-79—158; 9. Braxton Watkins, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 82-76—158; 10 (tie). Tyler Kaman, Fredericksburg, 77-82—159; Miller Harris, Carthage, 86-73—159.

Team Results

ARGYLE (312-321—633): Cole Wilson 81-83—164, Logan Diomede 80-81—161, Will Gilster 79-82—161, Parker Love 79-79—158, Luke Griggs 74-79—153.

FREDERICKSBURG (320-326—646): Denver Schneider 86-88—174, Mason Parcus 82-78—160, Mills Meirer 82-79—161, Langston James 79-87—166, Tyler Kaman 77-82—159

MONAHANS (330-319—649): JT Pittman 79-77—156, Joey Kirk 78-74—152, Ryan Hedges 88-86—174, Cameron Eddings 87-82—169, Nick Carnero 86-86—172.

WACO ROBINSON (327-322—649): Shane Ellis 94-81—175, Bailey Kirk 89-84—173, Colton McCoy 81-80—161, Cade Allison 79-83—162, Chase Allison 78-78—156.

TEXARKANA PLEASANT GROVE (330-324—654): Jackson Giles 86-85—171, Jathan White 84-82—166, Ray Norton 84-82—166, Braxton Watkins 82-76—158, Ben LeGrand 80-84—164.

MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE (334-324—658): Will Welch 90-83—173, Brad Needham 88-97—185, Dawson Sanders-83—169, Luke Traylor 83-84—167, Will Traylor 77-74—151.

MADISONVILLE (330-340—670): Ben Phillips 89-96—185, Bryce Bennett 88-95—183, William Bennett 87-82—169, Bryan Mills 82-90—172, Sam Bennett 73-73—146.

CANTON (343-329—672): Tristan Nelson 91-81—172, Clayton Stern 88-88—176, Patrick Malouf 87-76—163, Logan Willeford 85-84—169, Matthew Allen 83-89—172.

HUFFMAN HARGRAVE (364-346—710): Dillon Todd DQ-84—DQ, Michael Boggs 96-88—184, Chance Shelby 94-99—193, Austin Douglas 89-82—171, Kaleb Rapsilver 85-92—177.

GONZALES (344-376—720): Wade Miller 111-109—220, Kolby Kifer 93-118—211, Tristan Riley 86-94—180, Jake Barnick 84-85—169, Mason Richter 81-88—169.

BIG SPRING (354-373—727): Jake Everett 96-103—199, Ryan Dimidjian 94-93—187, Nolan Dominguez 92-91—183, Zach Bennett 90-95—185, Nolan Otto 78-94—172.

DEVINE (358-370—728): Brice Champion 95-98—193, Beau Cardenas 95-112—207, Noah Tumbarello 93-97—190, Hunter Murphy 92-87—179, Carson Tilley 78-88—166.

Other Medalists

PAMPA: Bryce Parker 90-83—173.

BROWNWOOD: Jaryn Pruitt 72-69—141.

SEMINOLE: Aaron Robledo 83-78—161.

BULLARD: Hayes Esposito 83-82—165, Jaxon Bellar 76-85—161.

CARTHAGE: Miller Harris 86-73—159.

GATESVILLE: Canyon Carothers 79-96—175.

LIBERTY HILL: Nico Edel 87-82—169.

LAMPASAS: Morris Wilkins 86-83—169.

RAYMONDVILLE: James Alfaro 87-91—178.

LA FERIA: Andy Cortez 90-80—170.

NEEDVILLE: Brayden Pawlak 93-84—177.

