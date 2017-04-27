Golf: Robledo Currently 3rd Individually at 1-4A Regionals
LUBBOCK — Seminole senior Aaron Robledo currently sits in third place heading into the final round of the 2017 Class 4A, Region I Boys Golf Championships, following opening round action held Wednesday at Shadow Hills Golf Course.
Robledo fired a round of one over-par 73 on the 18-hole, par-72 course, trailing Big Spring’s Nolan Otto and Pampa’s Bryce Parker, who fired rounds of 71 and 72, respectively.
As a team, the Indians — District Champions of 2-4A competition — currently six in a tie for sixth place in the team standings along with the Perryton Rangers of District 1-4A. Both squads finished with team totals of 337 on Wednesday.
The Monahans “A” Loboes, representing District 3-4A, finished with a team score of 307 on Wednesday, behind a round of 75 from Joey Kirk.
Second round action of tournament play is underway this (Thursday) morning at Shadow Hills.
Region I-4A Tournament
Shadow Hills Golf Course, Lubbock, Wednesday
BOYS
Team Standings
1. Monahans A 307; 2. Big Spring 316; 3. Midloathian Heritage 321; 4. Monahans B 323; 5. Pampa 327; T6. Seminole 337; T6. Perryton 337; 8. Snyder 338; 9. Stephenville 340; 10. Lamesa 363; 11. Benbrook 369; 12. Iowa Park 370; 13. Graham 377; 14. Mineral Wells 396; 15. Clint 459; 16. Fabens 505.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Nolan Otto, Big Spring, 71; 2. Bryce Parker, Pampa, 72; 3. Aaron Robledo, Seminole, 73; 4. (tie) Will Traylor, Midlothian Heritage, 74; Paxton Denton, Perryton, 74; Jake Leatherwood, Snyder, 74; Jaryn Pruitt, Brownwood, 74; Ethan Stewart-Duke, 74; 9. (tie) Joey Kirk, Monahans A, 75; Braxton Floyd, Pampa, 75; Colby Karcher, Greenwood, 75; Tanner Stokes, Andrews, 75.
Team Results
MONAHANS A (307): JT Pittman 76, Joey Kirk 75, Dante Griner 86, Ryan Hedges 78, Cameron Eddings 76
BIG SPRING (316): Nolan Otto 71, Nolan Dominguez 76, Ryan Dimidjian 85, Zach Bennett 84, Jack Everett 86
MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE (321): Will Traylor 74, Luke Traylor 86, Dawson Sanders 83, Will Welch 85, Brad Needham 79
MONAHANS B (323): Brent Bailey 76, Braden Nelms 88, Nick Carnero 80, Trevor Doege 79, Gabriel Rangel 94
PAMPA (327): Braxton Floyd 75, Bryce Parker 72, Kade Park DQ, Kade Hood 85, Evan Read 95
SEMINOLE (337): Aaron Robledo 73, Dwight Froese 86, Briley Cavazos 96, Caled Kildow 82, Aaron Millican 102
PERRYTON (337): Kolton bryner 77, Paxton Denton 74, Chris Hermosillo 91, Tatum Lilly 95, Ben Gibson 95
SNYDER (338): Jake Leatherwood 74, Kyle Shrum 81, Jax Weaver 87, Devin Bynum 96, Kade Hunter 100
STEPHENVILLE (340): Bunker Funderburgh 82, Kendall Roberts 77, Tyler Lane 98, Jake Henriksen 88, Rosser Orr 93
LAMESA (363): Josh Cisneros 80, Rivert Stevens 84, Matthew Jones 107, Austin Oliva 92, Ethan Rodriguez 123
BENBROOK (369): Bryan Young 83, Monte Martin 96, Tim Stallons 92, Scott Avery 101, Jack McMillan 98
IOWA PARK (370): Mason Bradberry 86, Jared Brookshire 91, Keaton Dickens 98, Gavin Gallagher 129, Dayton Poore
GRAHAM (377): Kolton Carmichael 81, Keaton Boyle 95, Parker Oliver 89, Garrett Box 112
MINERAL WELLS (396): Ethan Smith 91, Ethan Lee 94, Dylan Gilley 102, Hayden Michels 103
CLINT (459): Robert Sosa 109, Nate Lasyone 107, Matthew Jasso 118, David Jasso 123
FABENS (505): Gabriel Gonzalez 106, brandon Galvan 137, Uriel Santillana 130, Josue Flores 132
Other Medalists
BORGER: Ty Blewett 79, Nolan Money 82
SEMINOLE: Reagan Lopez 107
LEVELLAND: Reid O’Connor 100
MOUNTAIN VIEW: Isaac Higadera 116
GREENWOOD: Colby Karcher 75
ANDREWS: Tanner Stokes 75
BROWNWOOD: Jaryn Pruitt 74
ABILENE WYLIE: Ethan Stewart-Duke
VERNON: Craig Wrinkle 90
GRAHAM: Alex Boyle 115
KENNEDALE: Steven Jerrick 106
BENBROOK: Augustus Fletcher 116
MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE: Stephen George 86, Hunter McGee 77
