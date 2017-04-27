Golf: Robledo Currently 3rd Individually at 1-4A Regionals

LUBBOCK — Seminole senior Aaron Robledo currently sits in third place heading into the final round of the 2017 Class 4A, Region I Boys Golf Championships, following opening round action held Wednesday at Shadow Hills Golf Course.

Robledo fired a round of one over-par 73 on the 18-hole, par-72 course, trailing Big Spring’s Nolan Otto and Pampa’s Bryce Parker, who fired rounds of 71 and 72, respectively.

As a team, the Indians — District Champions of 2-4A competition — currently six in a tie for sixth place in the team standings along with the Perryton Rangers of District 1-4A. Both squads finished with team totals of 337 on Wednesday.

The Monahans “A” Loboes, representing District 3-4A, finished with a team score of 307 on Wednesday, behind a round of 75 from Joey Kirk.

Second round action of tournament play is underway this (Thursday) morning at Shadow Hills.

—

Region I-4A Tournament

Shadow Hills Golf Course, Lubbock, Wednesday

BOYS

Team Standings

1. Monahans A 307; 2. Big Spring 316; 3. Midloathian Heritage 321; 4. Monahans B 323; 5. Pampa 327; T6. Seminole 337; T6. Perryton 337; 8. Snyder 338; 9. Stephenville 340; 10. Lamesa 363; 11. Benbrook 369; 12. Iowa Park 370; 13. Graham 377; 14. Mineral Wells 396; 15. Clint 459; 16. Fabens 505.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Nolan Otto, Big Spring, 71; 2. Bryce Parker, Pampa, 72; 3. Aaron Robledo, Seminole, 73; 4. (tie) Will Traylor, Midlothian Heritage, 74; Paxton Denton, Perryton, 74; Jake Leatherwood, Snyder, 74; Jaryn Pruitt, Brownwood, 74; Ethan Stewart-Duke, 74; 9. (tie) Joey Kirk, Monahans A, 75; Braxton Floyd, Pampa, 75; Colby Karcher, Greenwood, 75; Tanner Stokes, Andrews, 75.

Team Results

MONAHANS A (307): JT Pittman 76, Joey Kirk 75, Dante Griner 86, Ryan Hedges 78, Cameron Eddings 76

BIG SPRING (316): Nolan Otto 71, Nolan Dominguez 76, Ryan Dimidjian 85, Zach Bennett 84, Jack Everett 86

MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE (321): Will Traylor 74, Luke Traylor 86, Dawson Sanders 83, Will Welch 85, Brad Needham 79

MONAHANS B (323): Brent Bailey 76, Braden Nelms 88, Nick Carnero 80, Trevor Doege 79, Gabriel Rangel 94

PAMPA (327): Braxton Floyd 75, Bryce Parker 72, Kade Park DQ, Kade Hood 85, Evan Read 95

SEMINOLE (337): Aaron Robledo 73, Dwight Froese 86, Briley Cavazos 96, Caled Kildow 82, Aaron Millican 102

PERRYTON (337): Kolton bryner 77, Paxton Denton 74, Chris Hermosillo 91, Tatum Lilly 95, Ben Gibson 95

SNYDER (338): Jake Leatherwood 74, Kyle Shrum 81, Jax Weaver 87, Devin Bynum 96, Kade Hunter 100

STEPHENVILLE (340): Bunker Funderburgh 82, Kendall Roberts 77, Tyler Lane 98, Jake Henriksen 88, Rosser Orr 93

LAMESA (363): Josh Cisneros 80, Rivert Stevens 84, Matthew Jones 107, Austin Oliva 92, Ethan Rodriguez 123

BENBROOK (369): Bryan Young 83, Monte Martin 96, Tim Stallons 92, Scott Avery 101, Jack McMillan 98

IOWA PARK (370): Mason Bradberry 86, Jared Brookshire 91, Keaton Dickens 98, Gavin Gallagher 129, Dayton Poore

GRAHAM (377): Kolton Carmichael 81, Keaton Boyle 95, Parker Oliver 89, Garrett Box 112

MINERAL WELLS (396): Ethan Smith 91, Ethan Lee 94, Dylan Gilley 102, Hayden Michels 103

CLINT (459): Robert Sosa 109, Nate Lasyone 107, Matthew Jasso 118, David Jasso 123

FABENS (505): Gabriel Gonzalez 106, brandon Galvan 137, Uriel Santillana 130, Josue Flores 132

Other Medalists

BORGER: Ty Blewett 79, Nolan Money 82

SEMINOLE: Reagan Lopez 107

LEVELLAND: Reid O’Connor 100

MOUNTAIN VIEW: Isaac Higadera 116

GREENWOOD: Colby Karcher 75

ANDREWS: Tanner Stokes 75

BROWNWOOD: Jaryn Pruitt 74

ABILENE WYLIE: Ethan Stewart-Duke

VERNON: Craig Wrinkle 90

GRAHAM: Alex Boyle 115

KENNEDALE: Steven Jerrick 106

BENBROOK: Augustus Fletcher 116

MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE: Stephen George 86, Hunter McGee 77

Category: Sports Updates