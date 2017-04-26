Golf: Maidens Secure State Tourney Berth Tuesday

LUBBOCK — For the first time in nearly three decades, the Seminole Maiden golf team will be sending a five-some to the University Interscholastic League’s State Tournament.

Behind a round of three over par 75 from SHS senior Lauren Franco, the Maidens finished with a Tuesday team score of 315 — nine strokes lower than their Monday total of 324 — to clinch second place honors at the 2017 UIL’s Class 4A, Region I Girls Golf Championships held at Shadow Hills Golf Course.

Franco, who finished with a round of 78 on Monday, placed seventh overall individually and earned all region golf honors along with fellow teammate Alyssa Garcia. Garcia tied for ninth overall individually in tournament play, with a two round total of 77-79–156.

Tuesday’s state qualifying berth for the Maidens, which also saw teammates Julianna Klassen, Mallorie Duncan and Alex Wall contribute, is the first for the Maidens golf program since the 1988 season.

“The girls played great, especially down the stretch,” said Mitch Shain, SHS head golf coach.

According to Shain, the Maidens — as a team — played the last six holes of Tuesday’s round even par as a team.

“That was incredible to see,” said Shain, who’s squad shot their two lowest competitive rounds of the 2017 season, thus far, on Monday and Tuesday. “It was definitely a great time to do that.”

Along with the Maidens, 2017 Region 1-4A Champion and seven-time defending state champion Andrews qualified for the UIL’s State Golf Championships, as well as the Andrews II squad. The Andrews I team, paced by Rachel Huffman, finished with a team total 315-304 — 619 in tournament play, 20-strokes ahead of the Maidens.

Andrews’ II squad finished third behind the Maidens with a two-day score of 335-312 — 647.

Top individual championship honors went to Abilene Wylie freshman Maddi Olson, who finished with a two-day total 67-74 — 141 to advance to state tournament play as an individual.

The UIL’s 2017 Class 4A State Golf Championships will be held May 15-16 at Slick Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay.

“(I am) extremely proud of the way the (girls) handled themselves and competed,” said Shain. “It’s going to be a lot of fun at Horseshoe Bay.”

2017 UIL Class 4A, Region I Girls Golf Championship

@ Shadow Hills Golf Course, Lubbock

April 24-25, 2017

(x-Top 3 teams and Top 3 individuals advance to state.)

Team Standings

x-1. Andrews Black, 315-304 — 619; x-2. Seminole, 324-315 — 639; x-3. Andrews Gold, 335-312 — 647; 4. Snyder, 325-330 — 655; 5. Abilene Wylie, 328-330 — 658; 6. Graham 336-343 — 679; 7. Midlothian Heritage, 359-340 — 699; 8. Levelland, 354-348 — 702; 9. Stephenville, 375-364 — 739; 10. Borger, 388-366 — 754; 11. Pampa, 383-377 — 760; 12. Vernon, 430-409 — 839; 13. Mineral Wells, 460-428 — 888.

Top 10 Individuals

1. x-Maddi Olson, Wylie, 67-74 — 141; 2. (tie) x-Courtney Velasquez, Snyder, 73-72 — 145 and x-Briss Graham, Bushland, 74-71 — 145; 4. Rachel Huffman, Andrews Black, 74-76 — 150; 5. (tie) Tailar Anthony, Levelland, 79-73 — 152 and Savannah Pinson, Andrews Black, 77-75 — 152; 7. Lauren Franco, Seminole, 78-75 — 153; 8. Ozylan Juarez, Monahans 83-72 — 155; 9. (tie) Ashley Choate, Graham, 78-78 — 156 and Alyssa Garcia, Seminole, 77-79 — 156.

Team Results

ANDREWS BLACK (315-304 — 619): Huffman 74-76 — 150, Pinson 77-75 — 152, Kinzee McAllister, 80-82 — 162; Bailey McCarver, 84-79 — 163; Katelynn Savell, 87-74 — 161.

ANDREWS GOLD (335-312 — 647): Macy Schulze, 81-76 — 157; Skyler Strube, 81-82 — 163; Paige Jennings, 86-78 — 164; Sarah Harris, 87-78 — 165; Sam Flores, 88-80 — 168.

SEMINOLE (324-315 — 639): Garcia 77-79 — 156, Franco 78-75 — 153, Juliana Klassen, 84-79 — 163; Mallorie Duncan, 85-82 — 167; Alex Wall, 98-85 — 183.

SNYDER (325-330 — 655): Co. Velasquez 73-72 — 145, Cylie. Velasquez 79-83 — 162, Amy Ann Villanueva, 86-87 — 173; Savanna Porter, 87-88 — 175; Claire Trieger, 91-90 — 181.

LEVELLAND (354-348 — 702): Anthony 79-73 — 152, Sheyanne Nicholson, 86-94 — 180; Alyssa Wells, 94-91 — 185; Tori Clanton, 95-90 — 185; Abbi Boggs, 100-97 — 197.

STEPHENVILLE (375-364 — 739): Morgan Kinsey, 92-87 — 179; Taylor Harpole, 92-93 — 185; Madison Grimes, 95-88 — 183; Alle Mainord, 96-96 — 192; Maycee Decker, 99-100 — 199.

PAMPA (383-377 — 760): Sarah Gordselik, 86-94 — 180; London Blackburn, 97-94 — 191; Adeline Little, 100-88 — 188; Elle McCraken, 100-103 — 203; Rebekah Andrews, 110-101 — 211.

BORGER (388-366 — 754): Alexis Comer, 88-85 — 173; Shayla Montoya, 95-90 — 185; Kathryn Gonzales, 97-97 — 194; Isabelle Heredia, 108-106 – 214; Madison Lowrey, 109-94 — 203.

VERNON (430-409 — 839): Carter Baustert, 95-90 — 185; Carli Baustert, 105-101 — 206; Rebecca Aydelott, 114-110 — 224; Ronna Dennis, 116-113 — 219; Marleigh Bunch, 123-108 — 231.

MINERAL WELLS (460-428 — 888): Paige Riney, 111-111 — 222; Mia Elder, 113-110 — 223; Pond Blackmer, 113-106 — 219; Brei Ruelas, 123-101 — 224.

GRAHAM (336-343 — 679): Abby Iles 75-86 — 161, Choate 78-78 — 156, Marleigh Sanders, 88-86 — 174; Maggie Nunley, 95-93 — 188; Delaney Sullivent, 102-99 — 201.

MIDLOATHIAN HERITAGE (359-340 — 699): Carolina Traylor, 87-77 — 164; Anna Traylor, 87-87 — 174; Logan Ybarra, 90-81 — 171; Hannah Bevers, 95-97 — 192; Lexi Kennedy, 102-95 — 197.

ABILENE WYLIE (328-330 — 658): Olson 67-74 — 141, Andrea Davis, 85-86 — 171; Brylee Valentine, 87-86 — 173; Arin Zachary, 89-86 — 175; Kaitlyn Harbin, 90-84 — 174.

Other Medalists

BUSHLAND: Graham 74-71 — 145, Allison Green 91-83 — 174

SWEETWATER: Kensi Chowning, 81-76 — 157

ANDREWS: Alyssa Gerhardt 81-85 — 166

MONAHANS: Ozylan Juarez 83-72 — 155

BIG SPRING: Abbey Bryan 87-77 — 164

GLEN ROSE: Bryanna Lytle 87-80 — 167, Amanda Sjoholm 98-86 — 184

SEMINOLE: Amanda Mejorado 91-86 — 177, Lacy Jackson, 96-86 — 182

IOWA PARK: Meghan Bradberry 108-119 — 227

KENNEDALE: Mikayla Erwin 112-103 — 215, Jordan Willingham 114-119 — 233

MOUNTAIN VIEW: Claudia Riojas 126-104 — 230, Kathryn Kelly 136-140 — 276.

