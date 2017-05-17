Golf: Maidens Rally to Secure Silver at 4A State Tournament

MARBLE FALLS — Several pieces of University Interscholastic League hardware found a new home in Gaines County following Tuesday’s second round of the 2017 Girls Class 4A State Golf Tournament, as the Seminole Maidens captured team runner-up honors following two days of play at Slick Rock Golf Course, part of the Horseshoe Bay Resort.

The Maidens, who held third place in the team standings after compiling a score of 357 on Monday, eliminated a two shot deficit held over them by the Andrews “Gold” squad, to secure a second day score of 354 (711 total) and hold the “Gold” Lady Mustangs to a 10-stroke advantage for second place upon the final score calculations.

SHS senior Lauren Franco fired a five over par round of 77 on Tuesday to help pace the way for the Maidens, and helped the four-year letterman secure a sixth place finish overall in the individual standings (80-77 — 157).

SHS’ Alyssa Garcia finished with an 89 in Tuesday’s final round, while teammates Mallorie Duncan, Juliana Klassen and Alex Wall finished rounds of 93, 95 and 101, respectively.

Former district rival Andrews saw their “Black” squad capture it’s seventh straight state championship with a two day score of 334-314—648, holding a 63-stroke lead over the Maidens (357-354—711).

As if the feat of seven straight titles wasn’t enough, the Lady Mustangs’ “Gold” squad’s third place finish (355-366—721) is believed to be one of only a few times in UIL history a school has finished with two teams in the top-three medal positions, with the last occurring in 2016 in class 5A with the Austin Vandegrift boys program.

Abilene Wylie’s Maddie Olson (70-76—146) won the individual title by a stroke over Bridgeport’s Brooks Irion (76-71—147). Lorena’s Steelie Priest defeated Huffman in a one-hole playoff to take third place individually.

—

2017 UIL Girls Class 4A State Golf Championships

@ Slick Rock Golf Course, Horseshoe Bay Resort, Marble Falls

May 15-16, 2017

Team Standings

1. Andrews Black 334-314—648, 2. Seminole 357-354—711, 3. Andrews Gold 355-366—721, 4. Fredericksburg 366-362—728, 5. Lampasas 380-357—737, 6. La Vernia 373-376—749, 7. Mabank 381-372—753, 8. Salado 384-382—766, 9. Bridgeport 396-381—777, 10. Longview Spring Hill 416-383—799, 11. Hudson 396-409—805, 12. Pleasanton 401-429—830.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Maddi Olson, Abilene Wylie, 70-76—146; 2. Brooke Irion, Bridgeport, 76-71—147; 3. Steelie Priest, Lorena, 78-75—153; 4. Rachel Huffman, Andrews Black, 76-77—153; 5. Shawnee Allen, La Vernia, 80-75—155; 6 (tie). Lauren Franco, Seminole, 80-77—157; Zoe Mayfield, Longview Spring Hill, 81-76—157; Hannah Halton, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 79-78—157; 9. Olivia Mitchell, Frisco Lebanon Trail, 78-81—159; 10. Briss Graham, Bushland, 80-80—160.

Team Results

ANDREWS BLACK (334-314—648): Rachel Huffman 76-77—153, Kinzee McAllister 82-84—166, Macy Schulze 86-90—176, Katelynn Savell 90-75—165, Savannah Pinson 92-78—170.

SEMINOLE (357-354—711): Lauren Franco 80-77—157, Alyssa Garcia 89-89—178, Mallorie Duncan 94-93—187, Juliana Klassen 94-95—189, Alex Wall 100-101—201.

ANDREWS GOLD (355-366—721): Sam Flores 86-92—178, Skyler Strube 86-88—174, Paige Jennings 90-97—187, Sarah Harris 93-89—182, Bailey McCarver 94-97—191.

FREDERICKSBURG (366-362—728): Katelyn Zuberbueler 86-87—173, Allison James 89-83—172, Estella McMurrey 90-94—184, Delaney Whitworth 101-98—199, Gracie Grona 109-102—211.

LAMPASAS (380-357—737): Niki Terry 86-81—167, Taylor Florio 95-89—184, Allison Harrell 99-102—201, Allison Hendrick 100-95—185, Kristen Richards 109-103—212.

LA VERNIA (373-376—749): Shawnee Allen 80-75—155, Jackie Hennette 98-100—198, Briana Armendariz 96-100—196, Rylee Vrana 99-101—200, Lana Jesseph 122-131—253.

MABANK (381-372—753): Haley Mashburn 88-87—175, Elizabeth Hardy 89-91—180, Kathryne German 100-95—195, Macy Brockman 104-100—204, Hanna Smith 104-99—203.

SALADO (384-382—766): Kristin Crouch 84-87—171, Jamie Rich 96-86—182, Taylor Rich 102-113—215, Avery Hyer 102-99—201, Savannah Reeder 108-110—218.

BRIDGEPORT (396-381—777): Brooke Irion 76-71—147, Katie Hudson 82-89—171, Maycie Cortez 118-109—227, Ashlie Lennard 120-112—232, Taite Reed 120-112—232.

LONGVIEW SPRING HILL (416-383—799): Zoe Mayfield 81-76—157, Tyler Newman 102-102—204, J’Dee Stovall 103-96—199, Madison Philbrick 130-114—244, Graci Iltis DQ-109—NS.

HUDSON (396-409—805): Murphy McDermot 86-95—181, Rachael Green 87-93—180, Brittany Ferrara 105-105—210, Victoria Lopez 118-116—234, Elizabeth Bowman 130-128—258.

PLEASANTON (401-429—830): Laken McAda 95-91—186, Natalie Carrasco 97-111—208, Jillian Bartosh 111-111—222, Sarah Brendel 121-116—237, Cassidy Fernandez 98-NS—NS.

Other Medalists

ABILENE WYLIE: Maddi Olson 7076—146.

FRISCO LEBANON TRAIL: Olivia Mitchell 78-81—159.

LORENA: Steelie Priest 78-75—153.

TEXARKANA PLEASANT GROVE: Hannah Halton 79-78—157.

BUSHLAND: Briss Graham 80-80—160.

SNYDER: Courtney Velasquez 80-81—161.

WIMBERLEY: Faith Kilgore 83-79—162.

NEEDVILLE: Shay Fredrickson 87-87—174.

LIBERTY HILL: Cheryl Gauthier 88-84—172.

NAVASOTA: Carson Prewitt 84-81—165.

LA FERIA: Isabel Prado 87-82—169.

CARROLLTON RANCHVIEW: Ava Castillo 99-92—181.

