Gaines 4-H to Sponsor Hunter Education Course Monday, Tuesday

The Gaines County AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting a a Hunter’s Education Course this coming Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 28-29, at the Texas A & M AgriLife Extension Service/Gaines County Extension Office, according to a press release issued by the agency.

With dove season nearing, many local hunters are preparing for the upcoming year. For a successful outdoor experience, it is important that each person understand and abide by hunting regulations and laws.

Every hunter (including out-of-state hunters) born on or after Sept. 2, 1971, must successfully complete a Hunter Education Training Course to legally hunt in Texas.

Every person who wishes to hunt out-of-state must also complete this course. The minimum age of certification is 9 years of age, according to state law.

If you were born on or after September 2, 1971 and you are:

• under 9 years of age, you must be accompanied by a person who is at least 17, who is licensed to hunt in Texas, and who has passed hunter education or is exempt (born before Sept. 2, 1971). Additionally, you must be within normal voice control. Proof of certification or deferral is required to be on your person while hunting;

• age 9 through 16, you must successfully complete a hunter education course, or you must be accompanied by a person who is at least 17, who is licensed to hunt in Texas, and who has passed hunter education or is exempt (born before Sept. 2, 1971);

• age 17 and over, you must successfully complete a hunter education course; or purchase a “Hunter Education Deferral” and you must be accompanied by a person who is at least 17, who is licensed to hunt in Texas, and who has passed hunter education or is exempt (born before Sept. 2, 1971).

It is suggested that any person under the age of 12 wishing to complete this course be accompanied by an adult.

The schedule is as follows:

• Monday – 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

• Tuesday – 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Testing

The cost of the course is $25, and you must be pre-registered to attend this course.

To register, or for more information, call the Texas A & M AgriLife Extension Service/Gaines County Extension Office at (432) 758-4006 to pre-register and for more information on this course.

The course is limited to the first 30 people to pre-register.

