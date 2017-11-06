Football: Tentative Seminole Bi-District Playoff Information Released

A tentative Class 4A, Div. II Bi-District Play-off playoff between the Seminole Indians (9-1) and the Dalhart Golden Wolves has been slated for Thursday, Nov, 16, at 7 p.m. (CST) at Al Whitehead Field at Greyhound Stadium on the Campus of Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico.

Ticket prices and other specifics will be released later, according to information released by Seminole ISD Athletic Dept. officials on Monday.

“This game is contingent on Dalhart finishing as the fourth place seed in district 1-4A,” said Kent Jackson, Indian head football coach in a press release issued on Monday. “If Dalhart beats Perryton by 15 or more points on Friday, then a coin flip will determine seeding for the three teams tied for second place in their district.”

Those teams in the possible coin-flip scenario include Denver City, Perryton and Dalhart.

—

Category: Sports Updates, Updates