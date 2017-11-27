Football: Seminole, Bushland Advance Tickets on Sale Locally

Advance tickets for this coming Friday’s Class 4A, Div. II Regional Semifinal between the Seminole Indians (11-1) and Bushland Falcons (10-2) will go on sale at 1 p.m. today (Monday) and will be on sale through 1 p.m. Friday, according to SISD Athletic Dept. officials.

Tickets in Seminole will be sold at the Seminole High School campus’ main office, Seminole Junior High School campus’ main office and the and the Seminole ISD Administration Office.

Advance ticket prices are $7 for adults, $4 for students, according to SISD Athletic Dept. officials. Gate prices for Friday’s contest are $10 adults, and $5 students.

Friday’s Seminole/Bushland playoff will be held at Lubbock ISD’s Lowery Field at PlainsCapital Park in Lubbock. Seminole, according to officials, will be the designated home team in Friday’s contest. Fans will be seated on the west side of Lowery Field.

