Booster Club to Charter Fan Bus to Indians’ Bi-District Playoff

The Seminole Athletic Booster Club is chartering a bus for adults and children to attend next Thursday evening’s (Nov. 16) scheduled Class 4A, Div. II Bi-District Championship football playoff game in Portales, N.M. against Dalhart.

The price will be $40 and that will include your ticket into the game.

Seminole Athletic Booster Club officials stated they will need at least 30 commitments for the charter to occur. The organization will take the first 56 commitments. Fans are being warned the trip is subject to change if Seminole does do not end up playing Dalhart, due to possible playoff changes in District 1-4A, Div. II.

The deadline to register will be at 12-noon on Monday, Nov. 13. To register, or for more information, please call or text Trey Duncan at (432) 788-0980 or David Spradlin at (806) 778-7533.

