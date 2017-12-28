Basketball: Maidens, Indians to Compete at 60th Whataburger Tournament

SAGINAW — Idle over the Christmas holiday, the Seminole Maiden and Indian varsity basketball teams will resume their 2017-18 regular season schedules Thursday, as they will be taking part of the 60th Annual Whataburger Classic.

The Maidens (11-5 overall) will open up tournament play in the Girls Division with a 10 a.m. Thursday morning play-in game against Liberty Christian, slated to be held at Saginaw High School. A win Thursday morning would propell the Maidens to 9 a.m. Friday morning game in the division’s championship bracket, while a loss will send the Maidens into an 11:30 a.m. Friday morning contest in the Consolation Bracket.

Other teams participating in the girls division include those from Little River Academy, Panhandle, Stephenville, Bowie, Bridgeport, Liberty Hill, Argyle, Kennedale, Abilene Wylie, Dallas Christian, Jim Ned, Nazareth, Ponder and Wall.

The Indians (9-4), will participate in the tournament’s Blue Boys Division, and will open up play with a 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon game against Decatur at Chisholm Trail High School.

A win Thursday afternoon will put the Indians into a 2 p.m. Friday afternoon Championship bracket game, while a loss will send the Indians into a 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon consolation bracket contest.

Other teams participating in the Boys Blue Division include those from Center, Liberty Christian, Burburnett, Kennedale, Ponder, Nazareth, Muenster, Brock, Peaster, Argyle, Liberty Hill and Abilene Wylie.

Both tournaments are anticipated to conclude on Saturday, according to tournament brackets obtained by the Seminole Sentinel.

