Basketball: Buzzer Beater Knocks Indians Out of 4A State Tournament Quest

LUBBOCK — Midlothian Heritage’s Kerrion Fields drove three-quarters of the length of the Rip Griffin Center’s court and connected on a contested three-point field goal attempt as time expired to clinch a 56-55 Class 4A Region I title game victory.

However, in the 4.5 seconds it took Fields to convert the feat, it appeared the Seminole Indians would be punching the program’s tenth state tournament ticket — and the first since the late 1990s — thanks in part to a Carter Johnson dribble-drive jumper near the middle of the charity stripe and converted on his ensuing free throw which gave the Indians a 55-53 lead in the game’s closing seconds.

It was that kind of ballgame Saturday afternoon in front of a Seminole dominated crowd at Lubbock Christian University, as the Indians (24-11) and Jaguars (31-5) battled through six different lead changes, seven ties and a game where the largest lead was just eight points in favor of the Metroplex area school which is just in its second year of existence.

Fields, a regional all-tournament selection, finished with 10 points while senior forward — and regional tournament MVP — Michael Holland added in 13 points and 10 points in Saturday’s upset victory for the No. 16-ranked Jaguars.

Seminole junior post Reese Moore finished with a game high 24 points and 21 rebounds in the Indians’ season ending loss, while fellow juniors Cade Barnard and Clayton Medlin both chipped in 10 points apiece along the way.

Moore, Medlin and Heritage senior Jackson McLaughlin were also selected to all-tournament honors for their play over the weekend.

Seminole, which trailed 43-37 at the end of the third period of play, mounted a 12-4 run in the early stretches of the fourth period to take a 49-45 lead with 4:21 left in regulation.

After numerous scoreless possessions by both squads, the run was halted by the Jaguars, as senior Jaren Shead and Holland converted buckets on back-to-back possessions inside the two minute mark to tie the contest up at 49-49.

Moore, on the Indians’ ensuing possession, connected on a close-range bucket to see SHS regain a 51-49 lead with 1:23 left to play, which was extended to 52-49 with 29.4 seconds left in regulation after Johnson converted the front end of a one-and-one bonus attempt.

Holland, with 28.4 left to play, converted on a pair of one-and-one opportunities to trim the Seminole lead down to 52-51, before seeing the Jaguars regain a 53-52 lead with 25-seconds left to play after Fields converted a close range jumper underneath the MHHS basket.

SHS, as a team, outrebounded the Jaguars 40-27 on the afternoon, and scored 42 of their 55 points inside the paint. In the game, the Indians converted 41.8-percent (23-of-55) of their shots from the field, and was just 1-of-3 from the three-point arc.

Heritage, in Saturday’s win, shot 43-percent from the field (22-of-51) and converted 6-of-14 three point attempts.

Class 4A, Region I Boys Regional Final

@ LCU’s Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock

Saturday, March 4, 2017

Mid. Heritage 56 Seminole 55

Seminole 10 12 15 18 — 55

Mid. Heritage 10 15 18 13 — 56

Seminole: Barnard 2 6-6 10, Decker 0 0-0 0, Laramore 2 0-0 4, Johnson 3 2-3 7, Medlin 5 0-0 10, Grado 0 0-0 0, Moore 12 0-2 24. Totals 24 8-11 55.

Mid. Heritage: Holland 5 3-4 13, McLaughlin 6 2-3 12, Shead 3 0-0 8, Fields 4 0-1 10, Wallace 4 0-3 9, Golden 1 1-2 3, Adams 1 0-0 2, Valenta 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-13 56.

3-point FGs: Seminole 1-3 (Johnson), Heritage 6-14 (McLaughlin 2, Shead 2, Fields 2). Free Throws: Seminole 8-11, Heritage 6-13. Total Rebounds: Seminole 40 (Moore 21), Heritage 27 (Holland 10). Offensive Rebounds: Seminole 16 (Moore 10), Heritage 9. Turnovers: Seminole 15, Heritage 13. Assists: Seminole 12, Heritage 13. Blocks: Seminole 1, Heritage 0. Steals: Seminole 6, Heritage 14. Total Fouls: Seminole 12, Heritage 16. Technical Fouls: none. Fouled Out: none.

