Babe Ruth League Registration Underway

Registration is currently underway for the 2017 Seminole Babe Ruth Baseball league.

The local league is open to players 13-years of age to 18 years old, and will be divided between various age groups.

Registration is $70 per player and the application deadline is April 26.

Tryouts for the league will be held April 29, at the Indios baseball field, located on CR103, near the Seminole Rodeo Arena.

Registration forms can be picked up at the Seminole High School and Seminole Junior High School offices, as well as Ace Hardware, located at 119 E. Ave. A.

Forms, along with the registration fee and a copy of the player’s birth certificate, must be returned to Ace Hardware. No late registration will be accepted, according to league officials.

For more information, contact Wesley Hice at (432) 425-6477 or Eric Bradley, (432) 349-7225.

Category: Sports Updates, Updates