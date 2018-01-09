2018 Seminole Cal Ripken Baseball League Registration Underway

Registration forms are currently available for the Seminole Cal Ripken youth baseball league, according to local league organizers.

Forms may be obtained at Brown’s Ace Hardware, 119 E. Ave. A in Seminole, or at any Seminole ISD campus office.

Application deadline is Feb. 21, and there is a fee of $65 per child ($35 for siblings after the first child registered). There will be a fee assessed for late registration, according to league officials.

Children must be at least 4 1/2 years of age on or before April 30, 2018 and can not turn 13 on or before April 30, 2018, according to league rules.

For first time players, a copy of the child’s birth certificate is required to be turned in with the form.

All player forms must be returned to Brown’s Ace Hardware by the Feb. 21 deadline

There are four leagues available for children. They include:

• Midget League (4 1/2 to 6 yrs)

• Rookie League (7-8 yrs)

• Minor League (9-10 yrs)

• Major League (11-12 yrs)

Tryouts for the league will be held on Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Seminole Youth Sports Complex, located north of Seminole.

Times for the tryouts are as follows:

• 1:30 p.m. — Rookies

• 3:30 p.m. — Minors

• 5:30 p.m. — Majors

For more league information, contact Eric or Amy Bradley at (432) 758-5876.

—

