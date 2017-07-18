2017 Indian Season Tickets Go On Sale July 31

Season tickets for the upcoming 2017 Seminole Indian varsity football season will go on sale beginning July 31 to last year’s option holders, according to information released by SISD Athletic Dept. officials on Tuesday.

Option holder ticket sales will be held during the week of July 31 through Aug. 4, at the athletic department offices, located on the campus of Seminole High School.

Those tickets remaining following the one-week option holder period, will go on sale to the general public beginning on Aug. 7.

This year’s season ticket prices are $35 per seat and will feature a slate of five home games in the 2017 regular season.

The SHS campus is located at 2100 N.W. Ave. D.

Those patrons wishing to purchase tickets are being asked by SISD Athletic Dept. officials to park in the south parking lot of the SHS campus and enter into the school campus through it’s south entry, near the SHS Cafeteria. Patrons, once inside the building, will turn to the left, up the stairs and follow the campus’ signage to the athletic department offices.

For more information, contact the SISD Athletic Dept. offices at (432) 758-1339.

