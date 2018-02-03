Ysmael Contreras, 83

Funeral services for Ysmael Contreras, age 83 of Seagraves were held Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Transformation Church with Pastor Tod Delay officiating. Burial followed at Gaines County Cemetery in Seagraves. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole.

Mr. Contreras was born in Candelaria on October 30, 1934 to Elisa (Perez) and Juan Contreras. He married Socorro Martinez April 15, 1962 in Portales, New Mexico. He was a Christian and worked as an auto body repairman. Ysmael enjoyed fishing, family gatherings, painting cars, telling jokes and watching Dallas Cowboys. He had a genuine heart, and loved his wife, children and grandchildren dearly.

Ysmael Contreras passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at his home in Seagraves. He is preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife Socorro Contreras of Seagraves; one son Daniel Contreras and wife Crystal of Seagraves; four daughters Mary Ellen Acosta and husband Alejandro of Seminole, Maribel Conde and husband Alex of Seagraves, Sandy Contreras and husband Richard Martinez of Lubbock, Angie Gonzales of Seminole; one brother Albert Contreras and wife Cindy of San Antonio; two sisters Rosa Barragan of Alpine, Lupe Rayos and husband Micky of Odessa; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

