Willie Dean Durham, 75

Funeral services for Willie Dean Durham, age 75 of Seminole were held Thursday, January 11, 2018 at West Side Church of Christ at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Ray Young officiating. Burial followed at Gaines County Cemetery. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home. The family greeted friends on Wednesday, January 10 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Durham was born October 23, 1942 in O’Donnell to Nancy Elizabeth (Rascoe) and William Thomas Ballard. She married Roland Durham in Seminole on April 23, 1963. She was a Christian and a homemaker. Willie Dean enjoyed gardening, crafting, and going to the lake to fish; she especially enjoyed making people laugh.

Willie Dean Durham passed away Monday January 8, 2018 at her home in Seminole. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one great-granddaughter and one son-in-law, David Allen.

She is survived by her husband Roland Durham of Seminole; one son Ronny Whitaker and wife Millie of Seminole; two daughters Dorinda Allen of Seminole, Deirdre Baker and husband Doug of Midland; one brother J.T. Ballard of Seminole; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

