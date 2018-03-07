Weyland Mullins, 82

SEAGRAVE — Memorial services for Weyland Royce Mullins, 82, of Seagraves will be held Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. in the First Baptist Church with Kalith Brown, Truman Hayes and Jerold Baldwin officiating. Services will be under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seagraves. He passed away Sunday, March 4 at Seagraves.

Weyland was born June 26, 1935 in Eden to Seymour and Agnes Mullins. Weyland and Judy Stroud were married March 10, 1965 in Stanton. He served in the United States Army, was a member of the Church of Christ, earned a degree in Agronomy from Texas Tech University, was a farmer and was employed by Gaines County Precinct 1. He was preceded in death by his parents, Seymour and Agnes Mullins, and a son Kelly Erwin Mullins in 1966.

Weyland is survived by his wife, Judy Mullins of Seagraves; two sons, Jeffrey Mullins of Muleshoe and Vincent Mullins and wife, Tracie of Dixon, Tennessee; two daughters, Gayla Campbell and husband, Matthew, and Carman Mullins and Jimmy Gill all of Seagraves; two brothers, S.L. Mullins and wife, Bettye of Edmond, Oklahoma and Maurice Mullins Hurst; along with 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and special “adopted daughter” Kristi Wright of Fort Stockton.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Christian Relief Fund – P.O. Box 19670 – Amarillo, Texas 79114-0170 or call 1-800-898-4039 or www.christianrelieffund.org or to the charity of your choice.

