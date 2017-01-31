Velma Shirlene Presley, 83

Funeral services for Velma Shirlene Presley, age 83 of Seminole will be held Thursday, February 2, 2017 at M.S. Doss Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Jerry Malone officiating. Burial will follow at Gaines County Memorial Cemetery. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole.

Mrs. Presley was born March 5, 1933 in Seminole to Velma Nancy (Davis) and J.W. Allen. She married D.G. (Shorty) Presley November 23, 1950 in Vernon. She was a Baptist and a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and working in her yard. Shirlene was an accomplished artist and a member of the Fine Arts Club. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed family get togethers; she especially loved her grandchildren.

Shirlene Presley passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at Memorial Health Care Center in Seminole. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Shorty Presley, one son, three brothers, and five sisters.

She is survived by one son Bobby Presley and wife Rita of Jerome, Idaho; two brothers W.R. Allen and wife Louise of Seminole, M.J. Allen of Seminole; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

—

Category: Obituaries