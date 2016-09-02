Memorial services for Valerie Dove, age 74 of Seminole were held Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at M.S. Doss Chapel with Dean Boyer officiating. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole.

Valerie Dove was born on February 14, 1942 in El Paso to Dorothy (Elam) and R.C. Dove. She lived in Seminole for 30 years and worked as an apartment supervisor. She was a hard worker and loved her animals. Valerie enjoyed doing things for others.

Valerie Dove passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2016 at University Medical Center in Lubbock. She is preceded in death by her father and one son.

She is survived by her mother Dorothy Dove of Seminole; four sons Rocky Anderson and wife Gaydon of Odessa, Ricky Anderson of Odessa, Robby Anderson of Spicewood, Rory Watkins and wife Melissa of Spring; three brothers Bobby Dove and wife Janis of Seminole, Gary Dove and wife Mary of Florida, Kenny Dove and wife Maria of Seminole; one sister Lorraine Dove of Lakeway; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

