Tina Kelley, 55

Funeral services for Tina Louise Kelley, age 55 of Seminole were held Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at M.S. Doss Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Joe Lapusan officiating. Burial followed at Gaines County Cemetery. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home. Family greeted friends and visitors Monday, January 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ms. Kelley was born in Seminole on March 1, 1962 to Ruby (Thurman) and Andrew Kelley. She was a Christian and worked as a waitress. Tina was a giving, caring, and hard working woman who loved her family dearly. She was known as a great cook and never knew a stranger. Everyone knew her as a very sweet woman.

Tina Kelley passed away Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Covenant Specialty Hospital in Lubbock. She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by one daughter Kristin LeBlanc and husband Kenneth of Seminole; one brother Andy Kelley of San Angelo; two sisters Cathy Kelley of Seminole, Pam Farmer of Seminole; three grandchildren Kamryn LeBlanc, Kynzee LeBlanc, and Korbyn LeBlanc, numerous nieces and nephews.

