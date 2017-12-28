Timoteo Rios, Sr., 91

Funeral Mass for Timoteo Rios, Sr. age 91 of Seminole will be celebrated Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church with Father Paul Karieakatt officiating. Burial will follow at Gaines County Cemetery. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home. Rosary will be held at Boyer Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Mr. Rios was born January 23, 1926 in Yorktown to Monolita (Alanis) and Eugene Rios. He married Consuelo Valadez in February 1949. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and had lived in Seminole for over fifty years. He enjoyed selling his watermelons and vegetables, going to church, and being outside with his family. He was a very easy going man and a member of the Sagrado Corazon.

Timoteo Rios passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at his home in Seminole.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife Consuelo Rios; one son, and five brothers.

He is survived by two sons Timoteo Rios, Jr. and wife Nina of Seminole, Robert Rios and wife Rikkie of Midland; two daughters Margaret Abrego and husband Manuel of Harlingen, Rosa Hernandez of Seminole; 16 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

