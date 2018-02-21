Susana Peters, 32

Funeral services for Susana Neufeld Peters, 32, of Seminole will be conducted Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. in the Mennonite Evangelical Church with Rev. Diedrich Harms officiating. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. She passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018.

Susana was born June 9, 1985 in Cuauhtemoc Chihuahua, Mexico to Pete and Helena Enns Neufeld. Susana and David Peters were married February 23, 2007 in Seminole. She had been previously employed by Oswalt’s Pharmacy and Peters Irrigation and was currently a homemaker. Susana was preceded in death by her grandparents, Franz and Anna Enns, one uncle, Cornelius Enns, one aunt, Eva Giesbrecht, and a cousin Anna Giesbrecht.

Susana is survived by her husband, David Peters, and their children, Jaxon Cory and Jade Michelle all of Seminole; her parents, Pete and Helena Neufeld of Seminole; three sisters, Trudi Letkeman and husband, P.J., Ann Friesen and husband, Albert, and Esther Krahn and husband, Jake all of Seminole; her grandparents, Peter and Kathrina Neufeld of Mexico; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

