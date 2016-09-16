Funeral services for Steven Lee Wiebe, 17, of Seminole were conducted Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 2:00 P.M. in the Community Church with Pastor Frank Schmitt officiating. Interment followed in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. He passed away Monday, September 12 at Sweetwater.

Steven was born August 10, 1999 in Andrews to Abram and Maria Dyck Wiebe. He was a member of the Grace Mennonite Fellowship Church and was a farmer in Gaines County.

Steven is survived by his parents, Abe and Mary Wiebe of Seminole; one brother, Kevin Wiebe; four sisters, Stephanie Wiebe, Kimberly Wiebe, April Wiebe, and Amber Wiebe all of Seminole; grandparents, Johan and Sara Dyck and grandmother Aganetha Wiebe; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins..

