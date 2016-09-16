RALLS…Stephen Grant Hunt, 56, of Ralls, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2016. He was born February 25, 1960 in Seagraves to Glendon Mauldin and Betty Louise (Williams) Hunt. Stephen grew up in Loop and graduated from Loop High School. He attended Texas Tech University and later attended Wayland Baptist University, graduating in 2011 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Stephen had previously been employed as a manager at Furr’s in Lubbock, and at Ron’s Refrigeration and Texas Tech University in Lubbock, both as a heating and air conditioning repairman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister; Catherine Hunt De Loach.

Those left to cherish Stephen’s memory are his daughter; Kayla Hunt of Ralls; his son; Thomas Hunt of Tyler; his sister; Toni Siroy of Yuma, AZ; and his brother Craig Hunt of Texico, NM.

Services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 17, at Loop Church of Christ, with burial following in Loop Cemetery under the care of Adams Funeral Home in Ralls.

The family requests memorials made to the South Plains Food Bank.

