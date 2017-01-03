Funeral Mass for Silberia “Vera” Espinoza, 86, of Seminole will be conducted Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. in the St. James Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. Vera passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

Vera was born June 20, 1930 in Welder to Sabino and Martina Sanchez. Vera and Benjamin Espinoza were married February 7, 1945 in Karnes City. She was a member of the St. James Catholic Church and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin G. Espinoza in March 2003 and one sister Lucianna Villafranco.

Vera is survived by six sons, Robert Espinoza and his wife, Mary of Hobbs, Oscar Espinoza and his wife, Martha of Hobbs, Roland Espinoza and his wife, Janie, Fernando Espinoza, Mario Espinoza, Floyd Espinoza and grandson, Benji Espinoza who she raised all of Seminole; four daughters, Soyla Trevino and her husband Selso of Brownfield, Betty Gonzales and her husband Alfredo, Ortanza Espinoza and her husband Adolfo Luna, and Barbara Galvan and her husband Ray all of Seminole; two sisters Jesusa Benavides of Austin, and Ignasia Lopez of Karnes City; 25 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.

There will be a Rosary on Wednesday, January 4th at 7:00 P.M. in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel.

